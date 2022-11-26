Ebay's amazing Black Friday deals include £80 off a Dyson hairdryer - hurry!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's Cyber Weekend and eBay has some of the most brilliant deals all there for the taking. It’s one of the best places for all your shopping needs, whether it be electrical goods, homeware or even fashion you’re after.

eBay is offering up to 50% off selected items (and in some cases much more) including the Shark vacuum, Fitbits, Widescreen TVs, headphones coffee machines and much more. Visit their Black Friday hub for the latest offers and deals.

And the ultimate hero deal is here - the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer has £81 off - hurry while stocks last!

We’ve done the hard work and rounded up the best deals, keep scrolling for our top picks, and if you see something you like, don’t hang about – most of the deals have a limited quantity of stock available. Once it’s sold, you’re out of luck!

Best eBay Black Friday deals

Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer Refurbished, £188.99 (RRP £269.99), eBay

The Dyson Airwrap has already sold out, so shop quick!

iPhone 13 Pro Refurbished, £789.99 (RRP £949), eBay

You can also get over £150 off an Apple iPhone 13 Pro, if you hurry! Plus, add code BFMAGPIE5 and you'll get an extra 5% off.

Ninja Foodi Health Grill & Air Fryer, £149 (RRP £179.99), eBay

Air fryers are a kitchen must, so grab the Ninja with 17% off.

KitchenAid Mini Food Processor, £39.99 (RRP £79), eBay

There's also 49% off a certified refurbished KitchenAid Mini Food Processor - you'd be hard-pressed to find a better price than this!

Shark Cylinder Anti Hair Wrap Pet Vacuum Cleaner, £109 (RRP £299.99), eBay

You can bag the celebrity-favourite cleaning machine for 64% less than the RRP – that's a great saving!

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, £54.99 (RRP £99), eBay

Top of all our lists is a Hotel Chocolat hot chocolate machine, the much-talked about Velvetiser. Grab a refurbished one for much less than the RRP.

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Tower, £279.99 (RRP £499.99), eBay

Here's another great saving that come summer 2023, you'll be thanking yourself for - save 44% on a Dyson tower fan.

Simba Mattress Topper, from £199.50 (RRP £399), eBay

There's also 50% off a Simba mattress topper. Nothing beats a good night's sleep when you've bagged a bargain!

Amazon Kindle Fire HDX 7 Tablet 16GB, £34.95 (RRP £59.99), eBay

Upgrade your Kindle or tablet with this Amazon Fire, with 42% off.

