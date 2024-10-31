The Ann Summers 12 Nights of Paradise Advent Calendar is exactly what you need for a very happy holiday

Advent calendar season is upon us - but you need to do yourself a favour and forget about the boring chocolate Christmas countdowns. If you want a really happy holiday you need to take a look at Ann Summers' range of naughty Advent Calendars.

What could be more fun than counting down to December 25 with a selection of intimate items and playful surprises - to enjoy both alone or with a partner?

If you’re wondering which one to pick, let us recommend the brand’s 12 Nights of Paradise Calendar - which lets you explore a world of fantasy with 12 treats to open in the run-up to Christmas.

Ann Summers 12 Nights of Paradise Calendar 2024 © Ann Summers £200 / $280 (WORTH £322) AT ANN SUMMERS



My review of the 12 Nights of Paradise Calendar

Whether this is your first experience with sexual wellness products or if you’re an established Ann Summers fan, this Advent Calendar is a brilliant buy if you’re looking to inject a little fun into your life this holiday season.

It features 12 days of some of the brand’s best spicy treats - and I’m pleasantly surprised to see that inside is their extremely popular, bestselling Swivelling Rippled Rabbit - which if you were to buy it on its own would set you back £70.

The specially curated selection of toys - which includes toys, cuffs, massage oil and tips cards - is worth £322 in total and it’s yours for £200. Everything in the Calendar is beginner-friendly and comes with clear instructions, so it’s a great choice for anyone who’s new to intimate toys and related products.

Delivery is free, which is a nice touch, and it comes in discrete packaging, with discreet delivery and billing too. The box is actually gorgeous and I have to say I’m loving the luxe tropical purple, green and blue colour scheme - which even continues right through to the products!

The naughty calendar features 12 nights worth of intimate treats to enjoy

What are shoppers saying?

The advent Calendar gets a big thumbs-up from verified shoppers. Says one happy customer: “This gift set was such a great addition to the bedroom allowing my partner and I to explore different toys and spicing things up.”

She adds: “The tip cards were a good addition and would likely help couples who haven't used toys in the past with instructions for where to start or if you're feeling a bit awkward.”

When is the Ann Summers 12 Nights of Paradise Calendar on sale?

The Ann Summers 12 Nights of Paradise Calendar is on sale now. We expect it to fly off the shelves if previous years are anything to go by.

We hope you love the product within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Ann Summers. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase.