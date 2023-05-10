Kim Kardashian launched a Skims wedding shop and the bridesmaids looks are to die for

Brides and their squad of besties will love this wedding loungewear

Kim Kardashian has the ultimate girl squad - mom Kris, and sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie – so its no wonder her new Skims bridesmaids looks are so on point.

The Kardashians star has just launched a wedding shop for her famed fashion brand, with loungewear, lingerie and shapewear that has everything covered from the bachelorette party to the wedding night.

We fell in love with the bridesmaids looks - especially the silk robe and tap shorts set in glacier blue, which will arrive in a special gift box.

The luxurious 2-piece set, shorts and a drapey robe, which also comes in three other colors, would be great for your besties to wear as you sip champagne during wedding prep, and it's bachelorette sleepover-ready, too.

The silky set is available in Skims’s famously inclusive sizing – from XXS to 4X – so there’s one to suit everyone in the bridal party. You can also shop a cropped cami, the bridal silk pant or bridal silk cargo trousers to match.

Kim's own weddings

You might say thrice-wed Kim is a bit of a wedding planning expert. The beauty and fashion mogul has walked down the aisle three times, first marrying music producer Damon Thomas in a Las Vegas wedding in 2000.

© Photo: Getty Images Kim has walked down the aisle three times - including with her last husband, Kanye West

In 2011 she tied the knot with NBA star Kris Humphries in a wedding ceremony held in Montecito that reportedly cost upwards of $10million and was famously featured in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Her most famous marriage though, was to ex-husband Kanye West, dad to her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. That may have been Kim’s most spectacular wedding, held at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy in 2014.

So we’re not surprised she knows exactly what brides are looking for when it comes to bridesmaids’ gifts.