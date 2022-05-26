15 environmentally friendly gifts for the eco-conscious dad this Father's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Father's Day is just around the corner, and if you're shopping for an eco-conscious dad there are a number of factors to consider.

RELATED: 16 best watches for men: A guide to top watch brands ahead of Father's Day

From sustainable packaging to cruelty-free options, vegan hampers to plastic-free presents, we've rounded up the most environmentally friendly gifts for him. Go green for the big day and celebrate dad without impacting the planet!

Charcoal Namaste Backpack, £44.99, Gandys

Gandys' Namaste backpack has been specially made from over 10 water bottles, meaning that the nylon fabric is 100% recycled. You can also shop it in burnt yellow, blue and khaki.

READ: 14 man cave gift ideas to give his space an upgrade this Father's Day

SHOP: 25 unique Father's Day gift ideas that your dad will love

Men's Cotton Socks (pack of three), £9.99, Sock Shop

These aren't your average socks! Every fibre, thread and strand has been derived from discarded textile waste and recycled PET that has been collected, organised and spun. Even the packaging has been recycled and made using non-harmful dyes. An affordable gift for the eco-warrior in your life, make sure you tell dad that in producing just one pack of these socks, two years worth of drinking water has been saved, and 2.4 water bottles and 0.6 t-shirts have been diverted from being discarded into useless landfill.

Men's Tree Runners, £105, Allbirds

If dad loves his men's eco-friendly trainers, this pair from Allbirds will go down a storm. They're made from responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fibre and are available to shop in a variety of colours.

Vegan Treats Gift Bag, £40, Marks and Spencer

Marks & Spencer's vegan hamper is packed with indulgent treats, including cocoa dusted truffles, Smooth hazelnut chocolate spread, Mount Benson Shiraz and more. Plus, it'll arrive in a recycled tote bag.

Blue Polo Shirt, £39, BAM

If he's been searching for the best men's eco clothing brands, he'll love BAM. The brand is on a mission to make each and every product Impact Positive by producing bamboo clothing that reduces your carbon footprint.

Benecos Men's Care Gift Set, £9.52, The Ethical Superstore

The Ethical Superstore has an incredible range of eco-friendly gifts and one of our favourites is this Beneco's Men Care Set. Presented in a recyclable cardboard box, he'll find a natural and organic 3-in-1 Body Wash Gel as well as a Face and Aftershave Balm.

Burnt Orange Backpack, £65, Kind Bag

This trusty backpack is made with 100% recycled & recyclable fabric. Designed with a padded laptop pocket that fits most 13" models, it's a great choice for the dad who's always on the go. Shop it in a variety of colourways, including black, seafoam green, yellow and more.

You Me And The Family Tree Personalised Book, £23, Not on the High Street

The best gifts are always sentimental and this personalised family tree book ticks all the boxes. Available in hard or softcover, the books themselves are printed in Devon and Dorset using FSC certified paper and are part of the Woodland Trust Carbon Offset scheme. But the best part of all is that the brand will plant a tree on behalf of your family in North Devon, providing you with a certificate and details of how you can keep an eye on the project.

Penhaligons Gentlemen's Fragrance Collection, £40, Selfridges

Selfridges has created a special edit of eco-friendly gifts as part of the Project Earth initiative, and it includes Penhaligons' Gentleman's Fragrance Collection. Combing five bottles of the brand's bestselling scents, dad will adore the iconic Blenheim Bouquet from 1902.

Grow Your Own Vegetable Kit, £14.97, Amazon

If he's a fan of gardening, he's sure to love this grow your own vegetable kit – and at £14.99 it's a total bargain.

The Vegan Gift Hamper, £45, Cartwright and Butler

Cartwright and Butler has launched a new vegan hamper stocked with preserves and chutneys, breakfast tea, flatbread, rhubarb and custard sweets, as well as a tin of Dark Drinking Chocolate.

Organic Beard Grooming Kit by Monster&Son, £31.95, Etsy

Featuring all-natural and organic ingredients, Etsy's choice is this beard grooming kit by Monster & Son. The double-sided beard comb is hand carved from 100% pure jade sandalwood, while the beard brush is made with 100% natural boar bristles. As for the beard oil and balm, a rich blend of Jojoba Oil, Argan Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Beeswax, Sweet Almond Oil and Coconut Oil will leave his skin feeling soft and nourished.

Premium Organic Toiletries Gift Set, £109.95, Not on the High Street

Treat dad to an at-home pamper session with this premium toiletry gift set. Every item has been carefully chosen from independent, sustainable producers and contains zero or minimal plastic, as well as having minimal carbon footprints.

Vegan Brownie Box, £17.40, Lola's Cupcakes

SHOP NOW

Surprise him with a sumptuous box of vegan chocolate brownies from Lola's cupcakes.

White Musk For Men Fragrance Kit, £25, The Body Shop

Infused with the original cruelty-free musk as well as refreshing notes of lavender and sandalwood, this fragrance gift set even comes with a reusable cork toiletries bag.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.