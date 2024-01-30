Struggled through last year's heatwave? These are the best portable air conditioners for summer 2024

With temperatures reaching just over 33 degrees celsius in parts of the UK last year (and a record 40 the year before!), some of us went to extreme lengths to keep ourselves cool. If you were one of them, it could be time to start thinking about investing in a portable air conditioner.

We're talking resorting to making ice cold ‘hot’ water bottles or covering yourself in freezing towels. Sound familiar? Yes, portable air conditioners are pricey, but heatwaves can be uncomfortable, and with lots of us still working from home they’re a worthy investment.

The best portable air conditioners at a glance The De'Longhi AC: De'Longhi Pinguino PACES72 Classic, £305 The Maeco AC: Meaco MeacoCool MC Series Portable Air Conditioner, £329.99 Amazon's Choice AC: Pro Breeze 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner, £279.99 The most affordable AC: AirOrig Portable Air Conditioner, £178

How does a portable air conditioner work?

Unlike fans, a portable air conditioner physically sucks up the hot air inside the room and expels it out through a window, via an exhaust hose, replacing the hot air with cold air. They're ideal for those really warm days or if you're looking to cool down a larger room. Most can also be used as a dehumidifier and come with clever features like timers and smart controls. Look out for the British Thermal Units (BTUs) on each model, as that indicates how powerful they are.

It may be January, but now is the time to get in quickly and order one when they have their most competitive prices. You can find the most popular brands and models available on Amazon, with quick delivery and many more affordable than you might think. To help you choose which is best for you, we’ve searched for the bestsellers with top ratings and reviews.

How we chose the best portable air conditioner units

Top-rated: We've only included bestselling air conditioner units that are rated at least 4.2 out of five stars on Amazon with verified customer reviews.

We've only included bestselling air conditioner units that are rated at least 4.2 out of five stars on Amazon with verified customer reviews. Price: Everyone wants a good deal, so we've found the portable air conditioners available at the most competitive prices, some of which are currently on sale. All of them represent great value for money as you can make use of them for years to come, plus they have dehumidifying features for the winter months.

Everyone wants a good deal, so we've found the portable air conditioners available at the most competitive prices, some of which are currently on sale. All of them represent great value for money as you can make use of them for years to come, plus they have dehumidifying features for the winter months. Available on Amazon: Every portable AC is available to order from Amazon, so if you need one quickly with free delivery, we've got you covered.