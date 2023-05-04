Martin Lewis reveals secret hack to get £190 off a Karcher vacuum - but you need to be quick

Karcher vacuums are beloved by fans for their versatility, strong suction and durability - but they aren’t cheap. So anyone wanting to pick up one of the mean lean cleaning machines for less will be happy with the latest tip from MoneySavingExpert hero Martin Lewis.

The TV financial wizard revealed through his website Moneysavingexpert.com a way shoppers can get £190 off a Karcher vacuum cleaner using special discount codes.

If you hurry, you can get the Karcher VC6 Cordless Vacuum for £179.99 (it’s normally £319.99) by using the code MSEVAC140 at the checkout.

Alternatively, snap up the Karcher VC7 Cordless Vacuum for £229.99 (it’s usually £419.99) by using code MSEVAC190 at the checkout.

You need to be quick - there are only 500 of each model available at that price, once they’re sold the offer ends.

The delivery is free and they should take up to three working days to arrive, says Martin’s team. The offer runs until stock runs out or until 11.59pm on Sunday 7 May.

Not sure which vacuum to go for? Take a look at the specs below:

Karcher VC6 Cordless Vacuum

Weight: 2.6kg

Capacity 800ml

Warranty: 5 years

Run time: 50 minutes

Tools included: Crevice nozzle, 2-in-1 upholstery nozzle

Top review: “I bought my vac a few weeks ago and I haven't been able to run the battery down, no matter how much I hoover: Plenty of power. I love the way it all fits together, very easy and chunky buttons to release the hose etc. I used a Bosch cordless up to now and I would say this has much more power and is handier, although a lot heavier, not too heavy to manage as hoovering position is not upright for prolonged periods. The weight actually assures me it is good quality. I realised my filter was dirty so have washed it, which was also very easy. Love the light so I can see all the dog hairs!"

Karcher VC7 Cordless Vacuum

Weight: 2.6kg

Capacity 800ml

Warranty: 5 years

Run time: 60 minutes

Tools included: Crevice nozzle, 2-in-1 upholstery nozzle, soft brush, filter cleaning tool

Top review: "Super impressed. Better than a well-known brand. I couldn't believe how much dust and dirt this little power vacuum continues to pick up off my carpet and wooden floor. Super impressed. Easy to clean filter. Also love that there is a lever that allows one to clean without having to keep finger pressed on button."

