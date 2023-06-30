Has this Kim Kardashian-loved beauty brand's 2-step kit 'cracked the code' to younger skin?

The minds behind the LYMA laser tool have come up with a 'groundbreaking' skincare set – here's how to use it

LYMA's famed at-home laser skincare tool has an A-list following, from Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton to Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow. And now the beauty brand, which is also known for its science-backed 6-in-1 mind-and-body supplement, has claimed it has ‘cracked the code of skin ageing’ with a new two-piece skincare set.

Essentially, the Lyma Skincare duo can replace the mish-mash of individual skincare products we all have in our beauty bags, including retinol, Vitamin C, peptides and moisturisers. So instead of a piecemeal approach to your skincare, trying to figure out the balance of formulas, you have everything in one two-step process. Simplified, no-fuss skincare on the cutting edge? Sign us up!

The luxury kit, packaged in sleek, environmentally-friendly refillable hammered copper vessels, is “formulated to be the most effective topical product on the market, bar none”, says Associate Professor of Clinical Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College, Dr Graeme E. Glass PhD, who helped create the line.

LYMA’s "groundbreaking" pair of products are designed to help tackle factors that are causing your skin to look older informed by the science of epigenetics, the study of how genes operate and the external factors that may affect them.

The range – consisting of LYMA Serum and LYMA Cream – is anti-inflammatory for calmer skin, and has also been specially formulated to help boost elasticity, hydrate and firm, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and dark circles.

© Dimitrios Kambouris LYMA is known for its at-home laser treatment and A-list fans, including Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian, above

Dr Glass explains: “[It] takes several groundbreaking scientific concepts and combines them, to once again, create a revolution in skincare. The fact is topical skincare products are formulated to feel good, to look good and to smell good – in that order – but with LYMA Skincare we sought to do things differently and we succeeded.”

How to use the LYMA Skincare set

To ensure the formula effectively sinks in, be sure to apply it to double-cleansed skin.

Massage three pumps of LYMA Serum between your fingertips, before applying to the skin on your face and neck with a gentle massaging motion.

Wait up to one minute for the serum to fully absorb before applying LYMA Cream. You’ll see a white film forming - a sign that it’s beginning to work.

Wait for one minute and massage the cream into your skin slowly and gently.

According to the brand, if you use it consistently you’ll see visible effects in about 30 days.

What are the active ingredients in LYMA Skincare?

There’s a patented active ingredient, Genencare Natural Betaine, for restoration, and four other active ingredients – trademarked Ephemer and Quercevita, as well as Quercetin, Spermidine, and Procyanadin C1 – to help eradicate dead cells.

Another aspect which sets it apart from other treatments: it’s made with over 80% active ingredients, whereas, according to the brand, other skincare products are typically formulated with 80% water and 20% actives.

