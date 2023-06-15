The Boots £30 Father’s Day skincare box is worth £122 and it's selling fast

Father’s Day is fast approaching (18 June FYI), and if you’re looking to spoil the father figure in your life but have no idea what to get him, Boots has got you covered.

The beauty retailer just dropped a brand new Father’s Day Box full of luxury skincare and grooming treats that any dad is sure to appreciate. The best bit? Worth a total of £122.36, you can shop it online now for just £38, or £30 if you have an advantage card.

The curated selection has been carefully chosen to offer everything your dad needs to upgrade his skincare routine (or maybe even introduce him to one altogether).

It’s an eight-piece collection which includes grooming essentials from Liz Earle, Elemis, Clinique and more, with five full-size products and three travel sizes.

First up, he’ll find the Clinique For Men Charcoal Face Wash, which uses detoxifying ingredients to remove excess oil and dirt for unclogged, refined pores. If he has sensitive skin, there’s also the REN Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel inside. The cooling cleanser is formulated with calming bioactives which help to strengthen the skin barrier.

If he’s looking to give his complexion a real glow, the Grown Alchemist Polishing Facial Exfoliant will remove dead skin cells and promote the natural cell turnover for clear, radiant skin. The packaging is beautiful, too.

For those that shave, there’s the luxe Liz Earle Men’s Shave Cream and for hydration, the full-size Elemis Daily Moisture Boost will keep his skin looking healthy all summer.

There’s even the bestselling Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum inside - a game-changer for reducing excess oil and the appearance of dark spots.

For those little extras, he’ll also find the Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels. Designed to be applied before bed, he’ll wake up to a smoother, brighter eye area. While the Boots Tea Tree & Witch Hazel Purifying Sheet Mask is ideal for those days he’s breaking out.

The box is £2 less than the price of the Elemis moisturiser alone, and you get a whole collection of extra skincare treats. The deal is on for a limited time and Father’s Day is this weekend, so don’t wait around.

