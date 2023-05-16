This Kim Kardashian-approved brand’s 2-in-1 tanning lotion helps with cellulite, too

A multitasking anti-cellulite lotion that also boosts our glow all year round? Yes, please

Kim Kardashian put Body Blendz on everyone’s radar when she posted about its Glacial Dip Body Glow Exfoliating Hydrator (also loved by supermodel Shanina Shaik) on social media.

And now we’re intrigued by the Australian beauty brand's latest glow booster: The Face & Body Gradual Tanning Anti-Cellulite Lotion, which is a multitasking gradual tanning lotion that's formulated to help reduce the appearance of cellulite, too.

One reviewer called the beauty lotion "great" adding: “It moisturizes well and absorbs quickly. I love that I can improve the appearance of cellulite and have a healthy glow to boot! It's a win-win for me.”

Enriched with natural moisturizers including sweet almond oil, shea butter and grapeseed oil for the ultimate smooth hydration for up to 72 hours, it can be used daily to extend your tan for a year-round glow.

© Stefanie Keenan Kim Kardashian and supermodel Shanina Shaik have both told their millions of Instagram followers about the Australian beauty brand

We love a 2-in-1 product that’s suitable for all skin types, and it seems we’re not the only ones. The multitasking lotion is selling fast and we think it will sell out soon.

Shoppers love that the anti-cellulite moisturizing lotion is also designed to give you the level of tan you want - it all depends on how much lotion you apply to your skin.

“I absolutely love this,” enthused a fan. “It gradually tans you to the level you want to be, it does not leave you orange or streaky. And my skin feels fantastic (even my face) so soft.”