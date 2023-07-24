Mrs Hinch shows off her Amazon pool essentials for the kids and they’re genius

If you have little ones, these Amazon holiday buys are must-haves

Mrs Hinch - aka Sophie Hinchliffe - is one of our all-favourite finder of Amazon buys, and she doesn’t even stop when she’s on holiday. We’ve been enjoying the stories she’s shared from her sunshine holiday - and even more so this week since they have some genius Amazon buys in them!

Mrs Hinch shared videos of her sons Ron and Len splashing around in the pool at their holiday villa, wearing the cutest swim vests. DMs started rolling in from fans asking where she got them. The answer? “From Amazon guys… Shock,” she joked. “They have other patterns and colours too! They’re brilliant! Really recommend.”

The exact style that the boys are wearing is £24.99, but many of the other styles are currently 14% off right now. Sophie isn’t the only shopper impressed with these Konfidence Swim Vests - which are available in sizes to fit kids one and a half to seven years old - they have an impressive 76% five-star rating at Amazon and over 3k positive reviews.

They’re great for kids who are still learning to swim - they feature eight simple-to-remove floats and a chunky self-locking zip, and are designed to keep the children’s arms free for swimming.

Made from 3mm thick neoprene and soft Lycra, they also provide 50 plus UV protection and natural thermal protection for colder water. Just make sure to always use under adult supervision, and if wearing for extended periods of time, the manufacturer reccomends using a rash vest to avoid skin irritation.

Mrs Hinch's son Len plays 'The Snake Game' on holiday

The vests weren’t the only Amazon find Mrs Hinch shared with her 4.7 million Instagram followers - she posted a cute video of Len taking part in a “snake water game” - essentially loading some wiggly creatures from his bucket into a plastic bottle.

One fan called her out, saying: “Soph I think these are caterpillars,” while another asked where they were from.

“Just Amazon again guys,” came the answer. “But most pound stores sell them too. A pack of these and a water bottle and you’re sorted.”

The exact model Mrs Hinch bought is sold out, but the Amazon choice sensory string toys are, we daresay, even better - as they feature cute lil animal faces! They have 220 positive ratings on Amazon, and they’re particularly loved by parents of ADHD and Autism children to help with stress relief and concentration - though they make perfect pool toys too!