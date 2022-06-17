Meghan Markle's heatwave-ready white linen dress is finally back in stock - and the reviews are incredible 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Remember when Meghan Markle was spotted running errands around Beverly Hills wearing a white sleeveless linen dress from Magic Linen? It instantly became a best-seller and the brand was inundated with orders. You could call it the 'Magic' Meghan Effect.

The floaty, relaxed dress is a hit with shoppers thanks to its asymmetrical dip hem and pockets (POCKETS!) and the fact it's made from breathable, lightweight fabric. Perfect for the super warm weather we're experiencing right now.

At $89 (£74) it's a real steal and will be perfect for the vacation you have in your calendar - or just your back garden.

Meghan Marke wearing the Magic Linen Toscana dress in Beverly Hills

At the time, the stylish wife of Prince Harry paired it with Chanel cream and black ballet pumps, a large straw hat from Janessa Leone, a pair of dark sunglasses and a black crossbody bag, and her hair was fastened back into a low ponytail.

Taking to Instagram, a spokesperson for Magic Linen wrote at the time: "Meghan Markle choosing our Toscana dress is an amazing achievement and a huge validation for our brand.

"And yet, it caught our little company off-guard. We are completely stunned by the amount of orders we are receiving from you.

"Thank you so much. Our team is rescheduling summer vacation and rushing back to fulfil all your orders, but since all of our products are handmade to order, for the next few weeks we will have longer processing times.

"We ask you for forgiveness and patience while we are catching up."

Thankfully, since then the brand had enough time to create the dress in even more colours. Choose from black, white, teal blue, wood rose, light coral, clay and lilac. Phew! Scroll down to shop.

The dress ended up getting over 500 reviews on site, with one declaring it "the perfect dress!" and another writing: "I have this dress in black and white and absolutely love both. So easy to wear, washes beautifully and so easy to iron. They can be dressed up to go from day time to evening. Love them."

More colour options of the Toscana dress from Magic Linen

