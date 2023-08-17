C'mon, Lionesses! 12 football party supplies you need for the World Cup final

Excited to watch the Lionesses in action? There's still time to get everything you need for an epic match party!

The Lionesses are playing the England vs Spain final football match on Sunday at 11am - and it's the perfect time to throw a garden party to celebrate.

If you want to level up your party and show your support for the Lionesses, there are some fantastic bargain party supplies to buy last minute, and you can get most of them delivered by kick off time.

How we chose the best Lionesses party supplies

Speedy delivery: We're against the clock on this one. Amazon next day delivery to the rescue! If you're planning a get-together on Sunday with friends, you'll want to stock up fast.

Lionesses football merch with speedy delivery

Get this bunting up in the house ready for kick-off, you'll be in the party spirit in seconds.

Balloons are always a good idea, and these would look great tied to your fence to show your neighbours who's the biggest fan on the street.

Get ready to say cheese! These red and white novelty glasses are perfect for selfies post match.

Football pitch inspired table must-haves. These could be great for a garden party!



Blow your whistle to let the party-goers know when to keep quiet or to take a shot!

You can never have too much bunting at a football party.

In this pack you'll find two headbands to wear with pride.

This may not arrive in time for Sunday but if you're a devoted fan it'll get another use.

You're never too old to show which team you support.

Adults need only apply for this one.

Manifest those goals with these balloons.

When in doubt, get the Monopoly board out.