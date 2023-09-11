Sephora's £189 beauty advent calendar is worth a whopping £1000 and we know what’s inside

Sephora UK's debut beauty advent calendar sold out FAST last year, so get your 2023 countdown soon

Sephora is one of my go-to beauty retailers and its advent calendar – or as was the case in 2022, choice of THREE advent calendars – is a guaranteed sell out.

The HELLO! Shopping team have been writing about advent calendars for years now, and while it’s a busy one advent calendars are one of our favourites to shop, and beauty advent calendars top our personal wish lists every year.

There’s nothing like a daily beauty treat to count down to the big day during the festive season, and the 2023 Sephora UK beauty advent calendar is absolutely chock full of treats this year.

Sephora's 2023 beauty advent calendar is worth over £1,000

While it’s a 24-day calendar, it’s actually filled with three dozen products, and don’t worry about being disappointed with a million tiny sample sized gifts. This Christmas countdown includes 23 full-sized treats!

Worth a whopping £1000 and packaged in a festive orange double-tiered box, the £189 gift includes Sephora’s pick of top beauty brands that you know and love - or maybe just always wanted to try.

Without giving too much away (yet - keep scrolling if you want more spoilers), I can tell you that you’ll find a whole array of celebrity-approved brands inside, including Holly Willoughby favourite Elemis, Nicole Kidman’s hair loss brand Vegamour and Hailey Bieber-loved Drunk Elephant.

There’s everything from body wash and scrubs, to nail polish, lipstick, home fragrance and hair care favourites from exclusive beauty brands like Tarte, Sarah Chapman, Philip Kingsley, Sol de Janeiro and Kate Somerville.

The wait list is currently open, and Sephora UK is giving away five of the advent calendars – just join the waitlist for your chance.

Still reading? Well you might want to stop if you don’t want any spoilers...

Spoiler: What’s inside the Sephora UK 2023 Advent Calendar

If you just can’t wait to know what’s inside the Sephora UK Advent Calendar 2023, here’s what you’ll find…

The £189 gift includes Sephora’s pick of products from exclusive beauty brands

Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Gel 150ml

Aromatherapy Associates Support Breathe Bath & Shower Oil 55ml

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA 56.7g

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream 25ml

Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Shower Gel 100ml

Commodity Milk Expressive 10ml

Floral Street Sweet Almond Blossom Eau de Parfum 10ml

Juliette Has A Gun Not A Perfume 10ml

NEOM Organics London Perfect Night's Sleep Scented Candle (1 Wick) 185g

Philip Kingsley Elasti-Styler 5-in-1 Treatment 100ml

VIRTUE Healing Oil 9ml

K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask 15ml

Living Proof Triple Bond Complex 45ml

Gxve Beauty Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipstick 3g

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara 8ml

ONE/SIZE Beauty On 'Til Dawn Setting Spray 143ml

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner 0.9ml

Rose Inc Satin Lip Color Lipstick 4g

Vegamour GRO Volumizing Lash Serum 3ml

NAILSINC Nail Polish 14ml

Beautifect Beautifect Blender

Tarte Leave Your Mark Vii Eye & Cheek Palette

BeautyPro Cica + Niacinamide Face Mask 22ml

BeautyPro Warming Eye Mask 16g

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 50g

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops 40ml

Ranavat Restoring Moonseed Treatment 8g

Sarah Chapman Glow On the Go 10ml

Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum 30ml

Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum 30ml

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment 15ml

REN Clean Skincare Radiance Dark Circle Eye Cream 15ml

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial 50ml + Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil 3ml

Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum 10ml

Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Intense 30ml

Malin+Goetz Vitamin E Moisturiser 30ml

Our verdict on the Sephora UK 2023 beauty advent calendar

We see a lot of beauty advent calendars every year, and with a great mix of beauty products from the most exclusive luxury skincare to celebrity brands like Fenty and Rare Beauty to TikTok viral treats, Sephora's festive offering is a winner.

We also love that all the beauty gifts are literally from head to toe, with a wide range of product types from hair care to tanning serum and even a candle.

Plus, there are so many full-sized products included, and on top of that it's priced at less than £200 with a value over £1,000!

Essentially we think the Sephora beauty advent calendar is worth the money, whether these are products you just want to try, or you spot some favourites that are already in your beauty bag.