Holly Willoughby's new polka dot dress is trending on John Lewis right now

Holly Willoughby returned to host This Morning on Monday following her two month summer break - and she looked beautiful.

The mum-of-three, who said her children also returned to school today, wore a navy polka dot midi dress, which she styled for the heatwave with white heeled sandals and a matching waist belt.

Sharing the look to Instagram, she wrote: "And just like that… it’s back to school… can’t wait to see you!!! @thismorning 10am @itv #hwstyle dress by @purecollection".

Holly wears Pure Collection's polka dot midi dress

The elegant Pure Collection dress is available to shop at John Lewis for £130, but it’s selling fast. It features a very flattering A-line shape with a self-tie string belt, a round neckline and romantic ruffled sleeves.

Holly completed the look with her hair styled in her trademark loose waves, natural bronzed makeup and delicate drop earrings. Fans were loving the ensemble, with one writing: "Love your outfit", while another said: "Looking gorgeous Holly".

It’s not the first time Holly has stepped out in a polka dot dress. The 42-year-old TV star has proved they’re suitable for any season, wearing LK Bennett’s long-sleeve navy Addison dress back in February and a gorgeous lilac mini polka dot piece by Finery London in April.

The classic style is also a favourite of the royals, particularly Princess Kate, who seems to currently almost exclusively wear a polka dot printed dress (often by Alessandra Rich) to formal occasions.

The Princess of Wales frequently recycles her favourites, most recently wearing a timeless embellished polka dot Alessandra Rich dress in a stunning shade of Azure blue to put on a surprise tea party for NHS staff at a London hospital in July. It featured delicate pleating and was made from silk crepe de chine.

Shop more of our favourite polka dot dresses...