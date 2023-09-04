Holly Willoughby's new polka dot dress is trending on John Lewis right now

Holly Willoughby returned to host This Morning on Monday following her two month summer break - and she looked beautiful.
The mum-of-three, who said her children also returned to school today, wore a navy polka dot midi dress, which she styled for the heatwave with white heeled sandals and a matching waist belt.
Sharing the look to Instagram, she wrote: "And just like that… it’s back to school… can’t wait to see you!!! @thismorning 10am @itv #hwstyle dress by @purecollection".
Holly wears Pure Collection's polka dot midi dress
The elegant Pure Collection dress is available to shop at John Lewis for £130, but it’s selling fast. It features a very flattering A-line shape with a self-tie string belt, a round neckline and romantic ruffled sleeves.
Holly completed the look with her hair styled in her trademark loose waves, natural bronzed makeup and delicate drop earrings. Fans were loving the ensemble, with one writing: "Love your outfit", while another said: "Looking gorgeous Holly".
It’s not the first time Holly has stepped out in a polka dot dress. The 42-year-old TV star has proved they’re suitable for any season, wearing LK Bennett’s long-sleeve navy Addison dress back in February and a gorgeous lilac mini polka dot piece by Finery London in April.
The classic style is also a favourite of the royals, particularly Princess Kate, who seems to currently almost exclusively wear a polka dot printed dress (often by Alessandra Rich) to formal occasions.
The Princess of Wales frequently recycles her favourites, most recently wearing a timeless embellished polka dot Alessandra Rich dress in a stunning shade of Azure blue to put on a surprise tea party for NHS staff at a London hospital in July. It featured delicate pleating and was made from silk crepe de chine.
Shop more of our favourite polka dot dresses...
Ralph Lauren Polka-Dot Georgette Dress
This polka dot midi dress is by Ralph Lauren, one of Princess Kate's favourite brands. It features a fluid drape of crinkle georgette with a fit-and-flare design, sheer blouson sleeves and a high-low hem.
River Island Black Polka Dot Midi Dress
River Island's trending polka dot dress comes in the perfect tiered swishy cut for summer.
Phase Eight Polka Dot Tulle Dress
We could see Princess Kate in Phase Eights’ royal-worthy polka dot midi dress. Like her most recent Alessandra Rich gown, it comes in a white colourway with a high neck and defined waist.
Rixo Polka Dot Silk-Cut Dress
For those more formal occasions, Rixo’s elegant ruffle-tiered silk gown is adorned with playful polka dots and features a low back.
Reformation Bryson Polka Dot Dress
Go retro in Reformation's polka dot Bryson dress. It features a romantic sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and flowing skirt.
New Look Polka Dot Ruffle Dress
New Look has several gorgeous polka dot dresses. We love this one with its ruffles and split hem.
Oasis Polka Dot Midi Dress
This versatile satin halterneck midi dress from Oasis could be worn everywhere from winter weddings to summer soirées.
M&S Satin Polka Dot Dress
Marks & Spencer’s summer-ready satin polka dot midi dress is cut with a tie-front detail to cinch you in at the waist.
Hobbs Sandon Polka Dot Dress
Hobbs’ sophisticated polka dot midi dress features a flattering cowl neck and very feminine flutter sleeves.
Mango Polka Dot Midi Dress
We love Mango's asymmetric polka dot dress for a statement piece for a wedding or holiday this summer. It's almost sold out on the website but you can still find it at John Lewis.
ASOS DESIGN Polka Dot Midi Dress
Style this button-down daytime polka dot dress from ASOS with chunky sandals and oversized sunnies this summer.
Nobody's Child Polka Dot Selena Dress
A modern take on the polka dot dress, Nobody's Child's printed Selena midi dress is the perfect day to night piece.