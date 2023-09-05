Meghan Markle wore a silver sequin skirt and now we want one - shop the look for less

Beyoncé may have taken to the stage for her Renaissance tour in LA this week, but all eyes were on Meghan Markle as she danced the night away in a figure-hugging sequin silver skirt.

The Duchess of Sussex was joined by her husband Prince Harry to watch Bey at the SoFi stadium on Saturday night, before joining Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington for an after party two days later.

© Getty Meghan Markle with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland at the Renaissance tour after party

The sequin skirt in question? LA-based label SPRWMN’s fitted midi. Made from tulle, it's adorned with twinkling silver sequins and features a high-waisted design.

Retailing at Net-a-Porter for £755 or $675, the blow-out buy might not quite be in budget, but if you love Meghan’s look, & Other Stories has a very similar piece which you can shop for a fraction of the price.

The stunning silver skirt (which has already been spotted on Frankie Bridge) costs £95 and is still available in sizes EUR 32-44. Like Meghan’s it falls to midi length and is coated in shimmering sequins. It has a straight cut with a high waist and a sultry split hem.

Frankie Bridge wearing the & Other Stories sequin skirt

Alternatively, River Island has another similar style for £45. The embellished silver midi skirt features all-over sequins and an elasticated waistband. It’s available in sizes 6-18, but you’ll have to hurry - it’s selling fast.

Meghan styled her sequin skirt with a white tank top and white and silver Aquazzura stiletto heels. Her long dark hair was worn in loose waves, and fans went wild for the backstage videos of her dancing with Prince Harry, which went viral after being shared by a fan on Twitter.

On Monday, the Duchess was pictured in another silver skirt at the after party, this time completing the look with a black halterneck top and gorgeous glowing makeup.

The silver pieces were requested by Beyoncé herself, who wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22. We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!"