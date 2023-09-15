Loved Princess Kate's Maje check blazer? We found the look for 40% off

The Princess of Wales’s double-breasted suit jacket is so chic

As Meghan Markle showed off a parade of outfits during the Invictus Games in Germany, Princess Kate stepped out in one of her go-to smart casual looks – including a grey check blazer by Maje – as she joined Prince William for an outdoorsy engagement to promote mental well being in Hereford

Tweed blazers are a staple in the Princess of Wales’s wardrobe, and she has a whole closet full of them from Chanel to Zara. And for the 14 September outing, her pick was a tailored double-breasted suit jacket by Maje.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate wore a grey check Maje suit jacket and See By Chloé combat boots for the visit to Madley Primary School's Forest School

And if you loved it, we’ve found Maje’s double-breasted houndstooth tweed blazer for 40% off! Regularly priced at £379, the super chic blazer is down to £228.

MAJE Double-breasted houndstooth tweed blazer £228 (WAS £379) AT THE OUTNET

If you’re wondering about styling, we recommend you take a page out of Princess Kate’s book for autumn and pair it with a t-shirt (or blouse) and jeans.

While the royal finished off her look with brown See by Chloé combat boots, you could also dress the look up with heels or get on board with the ballet shoe comeback with flats.

Get Princess Kate's look for even less...

The look for less at H&M

£37.99 / $57.99 at H&M

And if you want to re-create the royal hiking ensemble, Kate’s exact boots have sold out but we found a similar pair, along with an H&M blazer, so you can get the look for less!

Teva's hiking boots are so similar to Princess Kate's sold-out See by Chloé boots

£168 / $180 at Free People

Just team the fashion-savvy pieces with a black top and skinny jeans and you’ll be royally ready for autumn, Princess Kate style.

It’s the perfect casual look as Kate demonstrated during the informal outing with Prince William, where they attended engagements at Madley Primary School's Forest School and Kings Pitt Farm.