9 transitional dresses to wear now with sandals - and with boots in autumn

It's that time of year again when the weather just can't make up its mind. From sweltering heatwaves to sudden downpours, it can be hard to predict which way the wind blows, especially in between seasons.

With autumn just around the corner, we're thinking about those timeless transitional pieces that work for each and every season. One of the easiest ways to build up a capsule collection is to add the kind of dresses that can be accessorised with sandals in the sunshine or tights and boots in the cooler months.

From ASOS to Marks & Spencer, H&M and more, we've rounded up the best transitional dresses to take you from summer to autumn with ease. Which will you choose?

Orange Floral Midi Dress, £30, Nobody's Child

Reduced to £33, this orange ditsy print dress features a statement V-neckline, voluminous sleeves and concealed pockets. Comfortable yet chic, we'd recommend teaming it with ankle boots and a tailored camel coat.

Black Shirt Dress, £49.99, Mango

Every girl needs a little black dress! A versatile addition to your wardrobe, you can easily wear this shirt style all year round,

Midi Wrap Dress, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

This leopard print dress is literally flying off of the virtual shelves. Fitted with a wrap-effect front, short sleeves and a v-neckline, it can be accessorised with box-fresh trainers and a denim jacket when the sun comes out, or military boots and a leather jacket in autumn.

Multicoloured Ditsy Floral Tie Back Mini Tea Dress, £27.99, New Look

Injecting a pop of colour into your wardrobe, New Look's floral tea dress is the ultimate transitional piece.

Influence Floral Dress, £22, ASOS

Taking you from desk to daywear, we're loving this multicoloured floral dress. Imagine how glam it'll look styled with white ankle boots.

Floral Mid Dress, £24.99, H&M

On those chillier days layer a knitted cardigan or a jewel-tone blazer over H&M's vibrant puffed sleeve design.

Midi Tea Dress, £63.20, Warehouse

This gorgeous green dress is giving us Kate Middleton vibes.

Short Sleeve Jersey Midi Dress, £110, Boden

An everyday staple, we're taking notes from Boden and accessorising this forest green jersey dress with knee-high boots.

Animal Print Midi Dress, £47, River Island

Whether you're heading to the office or drinks with the girls, River Island's animal print dress has you covered.

