16 best crochet dresses for your 2023 vacation: From H&M to ASOS, M&S & more
All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Crochet dresses are trending for summer: 16 we're loving for holidays, festivals & more

Stylish and comfortable, a crochet dress is a summer must-have

split image best crochet dresses
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce WriterLondon

Crochet dresses are set to be a smash hit this summer, with Sofia Ritchie, Frankie Bridge and Hailey Bieber all recently sporting cool crochet. 

Not only is a crochet dress an effortlessly stylish choice for holidays and summer days out, the knitted look is trending for festival season - and teamed with a pair of cowboy boots, you have the ultimate 'cool girl' ensemble. 

From fitted crochet midis that you'll be reaching for all season to colourful minis for the summer event in your diary, shop the best crochet dresses that we're loving for 2023. 

Best crochet dresses for summer

  • mango blue crochet dress

    Mango Geometric Print Crochet Dress

    Mango's fitted crochet dress would look just as stylish teamed with a pair of strappy heels as it would trainers.

  • white crochet dress asos

    ASOS Maxi Crochet Dress

    Featuring an open back and side slits, ASOS's sheer crochet midi screams festival-glam. 

  • arket crochet dress

    Arket Knitted Crochet Dress

    For a staple crochet dress that can be worn all year round, we're loving Arket's striped midi. It has elevated flute sleeves and scalloped detailing, and it can be worn with trainers, heels or boots.

  • crochet dress mustard

    H&M Crochet Dress

    We love the mustard colour on H&M's knitted crochet dress, and wait until you see the gorgeous cross-back.

  • reformation crochet dress cream

    Reformation Knit Crochet Dress

    Looking to invest in a timeless crochet dress to wear forever? Reformation's crew neck midi is the one.

  • river island striped crochet dress

    River Island Striped Crochet Dress

    River Island's striped crochet dress is so flattering with its halterneck and bodycon fit - and it would look so lovely teamed with sandals during the summer.

  • crochet black dress and other stories

    & Other Stories Scallop Crochet Dress

    & Other Stories' sheer crochet dress features the prettiest scallop detailing.  

  • marks and spencer white crochet dress

    M&S Tunic Crochet Dress

    For a holiday dress to wear to the beach or to dress up for evening attire, M&S's loose fit tunic dress is a great option.

  • mango crochet dress

    Mango Openwork Crochet Dress

    The detailing on this openwork crochet dress is so flattering on the figure. We recommend teaming the maxi with a crossbody bag, chunky sandals and gold jewellery to complete the effortless look.

  • revolve crochet dress

    Zimmermann Crochet Dress

    We can't get enough of the tiered detailing on this Zimmerman crochet piece.

  • black mini crochet dress reformation

    Reformation Open Knit Crochet Dress

    For a shorter style, we're loving this open-back crochet mini.

  • me and em crochet dress

    ME+EM Crochet Dress

    We can't get enough of the gorgeous multi-coloured print on ME+EM's striped midi.

  • boohoo crochet dress

    Boohoo Halterneck Crochet Dress

    Boohoo's colourful crochet midi is a holiday must-have.

  • black crochet dress boden

    Boden Crochet Dress

    This long-sleeve mini dress from Boden ties in perfectly at the waist to create the most flattering silhouette.

  • new look black crochet dress

    New Look Halterneck Crochet Dress

    New Look's halterneck midi dress features a crochet bodice with a floaty skirt, and the daywear style can be worn for just about any occasion.

