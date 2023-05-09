Crochet dresses are trending for summer: 16 we're loving for holidays, festivals & more

Crochet dresses are set to be a smash hit this summer, with Sofia Ritchie, Frankie Bridge and Hailey Bieber all recently sporting cool crochet.

Not only is a crochet dress an effortlessly stylish choice for holidays and summer days out, the knitted look is trending for festival season - and teamed with a pair of cowboy boots, you have the ultimate 'cool girl' ensemble.

From fitted crochet midis that you'll be reaching for all season to colourful minis for the summer event in your diary, shop the best crochet dresses that we're loving for 2023.

Best crochet dresses for summer

