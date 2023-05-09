Crochet dresses are trending for summer: 16 we're loving for holidays, festivals & more

Crochet dresses are set to be a smash hit this summer, with Sofia Ritchie, Frankie Bridge and Hailey Bieber all recently sporting cool crochet.
Not only is a crochet dress an effortlessly stylish choice for holidays and summer days out, the knitted look is trending for festival season - and teamed with a pair of cowboy boots, you have the ultimate 'cool girl' ensemble.
From fitted crochet midis that you'll be reaching for all season to colourful minis for the summer event in your diary, shop the best crochet dresses that we're loving for 2023.
Best crochet dresses for summer
Mango Geometric Print Crochet Dress
Mango's fitted crochet dress would look just as stylish teamed with a pair of strappy heels as it would trainers.
ASOS Maxi Crochet Dress
Featuring an open back and side slits, ASOS's sheer crochet midi screams festival-glam.
Arket Knitted Crochet Dress
For a staple crochet dress that can be worn all year round, we're loving Arket's striped midi. It has elevated flute sleeves and scalloped detailing, and it can be worn with trainers, heels or boots.
H&M Crochet Dress
We love the mustard colour on H&M's knitted crochet dress, and wait until you see the gorgeous cross-back.
Reformation Knit Crochet Dress
Looking to invest in a timeless crochet dress to wear forever? Reformation's crew neck midi is the one.
River Island Striped Crochet Dress
River Island's striped crochet dress is so flattering with its halterneck and bodycon fit - and it would look so lovely teamed with sandals during the summer.
Karen Millen Shimmer Crochet Dress
Could Karen Millen's shimmering crochet midi be any more glam?
& Other Stories Scallop Crochet Dress
& Other Stories' sheer crochet dress features the prettiest scallop detailing.
M&S Tunic Crochet Dress
For a holiday dress to wear to the beach or to dress up for evening attire, M&S's loose fit tunic dress is a great option.
Mango Openwork Crochet Dress
The detailing on this openwork crochet dress is so flattering on the figure. We recommend teaming the maxi with a crossbody bag, chunky sandals and gold jewellery to complete the effortless look.
Zimmermann Crochet Dress
We can't get enough of the tiered detailing on this Zimmerman crochet piece.
Reformation Open Knit Crochet Dress
For a shorter style, we're loving this open-back crochet mini.
ME+EM Crochet Dress
We can't get enough of the gorgeous multi-coloured print on ME+EM's striped midi.
Boohoo Halterneck Crochet Dress
Boohoo's colourful crochet midi is a holiday must-have.
Boden Crochet Dress
This long-sleeve mini dress from Boden ties in perfectly at the waist to create the most flattering silhouette.
New Look Halterneck Crochet Dress
New Look's halterneck midi dress features a crochet bodice with a floaty skirt, and the daywear style can be worn for just about any occasion.
