13 best lilac dresses for spring 2023: From M&S to ASOS, H&M & more
All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Lilac dresses are trending for spring - 13 we're loving right now

Move over LBD, it's all about the little lilac dress this season

split image lilac dresses
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce WriterLondon

Lilac is definitely having a moment in 2023, and we're seeing so many gorgeous dresses in the pretty pastel shade. 

Whether you're looking for the perfect dress for wedding season or you're in need of a staple style to reach for all year, lilac is the shade to look out for. Injecting a subtle pop of colour into your wardrobe, a lilac dress will look great paired with so many other tones, and it's flattering on almost every skin and hair colour.

From floral pieces for the brunch date in your diary to slinky midi dresses for your next date night, shop the edit of the best lilac dresses for any occasion this spring. 

Best lilac dresses for spring

  • lilac dress river island

    River Island Frill Lilac Dress

    River Island's lilac midi features a subtle polka dot print with the prettiest frill detailing - and we think it would make the perfect wedding guest dress.

  • nobodys child lilac dress

    Nobody's Child Frill Lilac Dress

    Sticking with the frilled style, Nobody's Child's romantic ruffled dress is so pretty with its open back and plunge neckline.

  • river island broderie lilac dress

    River Island Broderie Lilac Dress

    Looking for a lilac dress to wear with trainers that you can reach for all season? This broderie wrap dress is the one.

  • lilac floral midi dress marks and spencer

    M&S Floral Lilac Wrap Dress

    Marks & Spencer has so many lovely floral dresses, but our favourite is the Gina Bacconi wrap dress.

  • reformation halterneck lilac dress

    Reformation Halterneck Lilac Dress

    Reformation's halterneck lilac dress is an absolute showstopper, and we can totally see it being worn as a bridesmaid dress.

  • lilac plisse dress and other stories

    & Other Stories Layer Lilac Dress

    Make a statement this spring with & Other Stories' one-shoulder plisse dress.

  • lilac waterfall dress karen millen

    Karen Millen Waterfall Lilac Dress

    Karen Millen's lilac midi features a tie-neck and a gorgeous waterfall silhouette, tied in at the waist with a flattering belt.

  • ro and zo lilac dress

    Ro & Zo Satin Lilac Dress

    For a slinkier style that can be dressed up with heels or down with trainers, we love this satin midi with a delicate animal print.

  • revolve lilac mini dress

    Lovers and Friends Lilac Bow Dress

    Revolve's satin lilac mini dress is so glam, and we're obsessed with the bow front.

  • ghost lilac dress

    Ghost Crepe Lilac Dress

    Ghost's ultra-feminine lilac dress would look so lovely with a pair of white heels or sandals for spring.

  • lilac satin dress ralph lauren

    Ralph Lauren Satin Lilac Dress

    We love the satin finish on this Ralph Lauren cocktail dress.

  • lilac mini dress river island

    River Island Shirred Lilac Dress

    For a shorter lilac dress, River Island's high-neck midi with shirred detailing is perfect for pairing with heels.

  • lilac strapless dress asos

    Little Mistress Bandeau Lilac Dress

    It's all about the detailing in ASOS's strapless dress, with a shirred bodice, a buttoned skirt and a thigh-high split.

