Lilac dresses are trending for spring - 13 we're loving right now

Lilac is definitely having a moment in 2023, and we're seeing so many gorgeous dresses in the pretty pastel shade.
Whether you're looking for the perfect dress for wedding season or you're in need of a staple style to reach for all year, lilac is the shade to look out for. Injecting a subtle pop of colour into your wardrobe, a lilac dress will look great paired with so many other tones, and it's flattering on almost every skin and hair colour.
From floral pieces for the brunch date in your diary to slinky midi dresses for your next date night, shop the edit of the best lilac dresses for any occasion this spring.
Best lilac dresses for spring
River Island Frill Lilac Dress
River Island's lilac midi features a subtle polka dot print with the prettiest frill detailing - and we think it would make the perfect wedding guest dress.
Nobody's Child Frill Lilac Dress
Sticking with the frilled style, Nobody's Child's romantic ruffled dress is so pretty with its open back and plunge neckline.
River Island Broderie Lilac Dress
Looking for a lilac dress to wear with trainers that you can reach for all season? This broderie wrap dress is the one.
M&S Floral Lilac Wrap Dress
Marks & Spencer has so many lovely floral dresses, but our favourite is the Gina Bacconi wrap dress.
Reformation Halterneck Lilac Dress
Reformation's halterneck lilac dress is an absolute showstopper, and we can totally see it being worn as a bridesmaid dress.
& Other Stories Layer Lilac Dress
Make a statement this spring with & Other Stories' one-shoulder plisse dress.
Karen Millen Waterfall Lilac Dress
Karen Millen's lilac midi features a tie-neck and a gorgeous waterfall silhouette, tied in at the waist with a flattering belt.
Ro & Zo Satin Lilac Dress
For a slinkier style that can be dressed up with heels or down with trainers, we love this satin midi with a delicate animal print.
Lovers and Friends Lilac Bow Dress
Revolve's satin lilac mini dress is so glam, and we're obsessed with the bow front.
Ghost Crepe Lilac Dress
Ghost's ultra-feminine lilac dress would look so lovely with a pair of white heels or sandals for spring.
Ralph Lauren Satin Lilac Dress
We love the satin finish on this Ralph Lauren cocktail dress.
River Island Shirred Lilac Dress
For a shorter lilac dress, River Island's high-neck midi with shirred detailing is perfect for pairing with heels.
Little Mistress Bandeau Lilac Dress
It's all about the detailing in ASOS's strapless dress, with a shirred bodice, a buttoned skirt and a thigh-high split.
NOW SHOP
14 of our favourite yellow dresses for spring
12 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring
17 best floral dresses for spring: The blooming lovely styles you need in your wardrobe