Lilac dresses are trending for spring - 13 we're loving right now

Move over LBD, it's all about the little lilac dress this season

Lilac is definitely having a moment in 2023, and we're seeing so many gorgeous dresses in the pretty pastel shade.

Whether you're looking for the perfect dress for wedding season or you're in need of a staple style to reach for all year, lilac is the shade to look out for. Injecting a subtle pop of colour into your wardrobe, a lilac dress will look great paired with so many other tones, and it's flattering on almost every skin and hair colour.

From floral pieces for the brunch date in your diary to slinky midi dresses for your next date night, shop the edit of the best lilac dresses for any occasion this spring.

Best lilac dresses for spring

