15 sexy date night dresses to absolutely wow in this Valentine's Day

If you're after an amazing date night dress, you've come to the right place because we've searched for the most head turning dresses on the virtual high-street. Whether you're shopping for a special Valentine's Day dress or you're just looking for ideas for a soon-to-be first date, hopefully you'll find what you're looking for.
Obviously, with Valentine's around the corner, we've leaned into the occasion with red dresses, cute heart shape cutouts and sexy thigh-splits - we've gone all out. On V-Day you'll want to dress your sexiest, but if you're about to go on a date with someone new, you might not be ready for cut-outs, bodycon and sheer fabric. Hopefully we've found a nice mix of styles that will inspire your date night outfit.
Accommodating different ages: Trying to find date night dresses to cater for all age groups is no mean feat. Whether you're a 20-something, a 30-something, a 40-year-old, or in your fifties (or older!), hopefully you'll find a dress within the mix for your date.
Price: Some of the date night dresses are on sale, some are quite the splurge, and some are your even stocked on Amazon. We can only give you ideas for your date night look, and you can figure out if it matches your budget. We've gone for affordable options from ASOS, Zara, New Look and Boohoo.
Dressy vs Casual: Do we think all dates are at lavish restaurants or fancy five-star hotels? No. We're quite aware that you might want to wear a dress with tights and boots because you're going to Nando's, but we wanted this feature to look as classy and Pinterest-worthy as possible. A lot of these dresses can be styled up in a more casual way, but the majority are to be worn as evening wear attire.
The best date night dresses for Valentine's Day
New Look Black Ribbed Ruched Side Split Midi Dress
New Look Date Night Dress
Sizes available: UK 6 - 20
Shipping: £2.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Free returns in store or £2.50 via post within 28 days
This dress could is a glamorous option for a hot date. The ribbed material keeps it from looking too formal, but the thigh split detail amps up the sex appeal. The ruched detail ensures this will be a flattering fit.
Nadine Merabi Jasmine Dress In Red
Nadine Merabi Date Night Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £350
Returns: Within 14 days
The Jasmine is new to Nadine Merabi's portfolio. The red midi is crafted from exclusively designed red crepe with exaggerated 3D floral-embroidered ruffles to the front. Team with the sexiest shoes you own!
M&S x Finery London V-Neck Ponte Midi Waisted Dress In Red
M&S Date Night Dress
Sizes available: UK 8-20
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
M&S has a whole host of dresses but they're usually a lot more casual, and evening wear isn't a huge focus. But that's not to say that it's not there. There are plenty to shop online, from their own brands, as well as other retailers stocked on the site.
This Refinery London timeless red dress ticks a lot of boxes for a hot date night look.
Amazon REORIA Lounge Slip Long Dress
Amazon Date Night Dress
Sizes available: UK S - XXL
Shipping: Free with Amazon Prime (although varies from product to product)
Returns: Free within 30 days
Amazon has a collection of date night dresses to shop, including this super sexy Skims-esque camisole dress.
The slinky fit and the spaghetti straps keep this dress in strict date night territory.
Sister Jane Perry Polka Dot Midi Dress
Sister Jane Date Night Dress
Sizes available: UK XS - XL
Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £60
Returns: 14 days
This dress is all about the back! Crafted from sheer spot organza, the cut-out heart back adds a touch of romance.
ASOS x Topshop Cami V-Neck Midi Dress In Black And White
ASOS Date Night Dress
Sizes available: UK XS - 2XL
Shipping: Free
Returns: Free within 30 days
This cami dress from Topshop is a great date night option. The design features a midi length and cut out details at the front and then strappy backless vibes from behind.
Rat & Boa Magnolia Floral Dress
Rat & Boa Date Night Dress
Sizes available: UK XXS - XXL
Shipping: Free Standard Delivery
Returns: Within 30 days
Cut to a slim fitting shape with exaggerated sleeves and a sweetheart neckline that is knotted across the front; the 'Magnolia' is feminine and floral with an edge of fierce.
Boohoo Rose Print Maxi Dress
Boohoo Date Night Dress
Sizes available: UK 8 - 18
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free with Boohoo premier
Returns: Free within 28 days
For those looking for a stylish, yet formal, dress to wear to a date with your other half, we have found it. This fit-and-flare creation features a fitted upper body and a full skirt to accentuate your waist and create a flattering silhouette.
River Island Red Knit Rib Jumper Maxi Dress
River Island Date Night Dress
Sizes available: UK 6 - 18
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
River Island's red ribbed dress is modest yet modern, proving you don't have to buy something super revealing for a date. This dress could be worn time and time again.
Shipping: £4.99 Standard Delivery or free with Karen Millen Premier
Returns: £2 within 28 days or free with Karen Millen Premier
From the front, this Karen Millen dress looks quite reserved. The red number has contemporary side panels that connect the front and back to create a dimensional silhouette.
Zara Long Dress With Flounce Skirt
Zara Date Night Dress
Sizes available: UK S - L
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 30 days
Zara has created this demure dress, with a flattering flounce skirt, which makes this perfect for those going on a date. It's simple and timeless.
Nasty Gal Taffeta Bow Mini Cocktail Dress In Red
Nasty Gal Date Night Dress
Sizes available: UK 8 - 16
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Tied with a bow! Let your dinner guest know you're the only gift worth admiring. Team with fun accessories and a red lip to match.
Phase Eight KIsadora Pleated Dress
Phase Eight Date Night Dress
Sizes available: UK 8 - 18
Shipping: £2.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £150
Returns: Free within 28 days
For those who aren't sure what to wear to a fancy lunch date, this V-neck floral dress is a good style to follow. The black KIsadora dress is designed with a V-neckline, long sleeves and tie detailing and best styled with pointy stilettos and a colour pop clutch bag.
Oh Polly Emilion Embellished Cut Out Mini Dress in Fuchsia
Oh Polly Date Night Dress
Sizes available: UK 4 - 18
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery
Returns: Within 21 days
If you truly want to make your date's jaw hit the floor, this Oh Polly embellished pink dress should do the trick. This is giving major Love Islander vibes - are you brave enough to rock it?
SLA The Label Fuchsia Billie Blazer Dress
SLA The Label Date Night Dress
Sizes available: UK 6 - 14
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery
Returns: Within 14 days
This dress will have you turning heads on date night! You may even discover that your date will be seeing glitter for days afterwards - is that such a bad thing though?