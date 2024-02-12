15 sexy date night dresses to absolutely wow in this Valentine's Day

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
15 best sexy date night dresses for Valentine's Day 2024: From ASOS to M&S, Zara & more
best date night dresses
Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
If you're after an amazing date night dress, you've come to the right place because we've searched for the most head turning dresses on the virtual high-street. Whether you're shopping for a special Valentine's Day dress or you're just looking for ideas for a soon-to-be first date, hopefully you'll find what you're looking for. 

Obviously, with Valentine's around the corner, we've leaned into the occasion with red dresses, cute heart shape cutouts and sexy thigh-splits - we've gone all out. On V-Day you'll want to dress your sexiest, but if you're about to go on a date with someone new, you might not be ready for cut-outs, bodycon and sheer fabric. Hopefully we've found a nice mix of styles that will inspire your date night outfit. 

Best date night dresses - at a glance

How we chose the best date night dresses

  • Accommodating different ages: Trying to find date night dresses to cater for all age groups is no mean feat. Whether you're a 20-something, a 30-something, a 40-year-old, or in your fifties (or older!), hopefully you'll find a dress within the mix for your date.
  • Price: Some of the date night dresses are on sale, some are quite the splurge, and some are your even stocked on Amazon. We can only give you ideas for your date night look, and you can figure out if it matches your budget. We've gone for affordable options from ASOS, Zara, New Look and Boohoo. 
  • Dressy vs Casual: Do we think all dates are at lavish restaurants or fancy five-star hotels? No. We're quite aware that you might want to wear a dress with tights and boots because you're going to Nando's, but we wanted this feature to look as classy and Pinterest-worthy as possible. A lot of these dresses can be styled up in a more casual way, but the majority are to be worn as evening wear attire. 

Celebrity date night fashion inspiration 

Celebrity date night inspiration: From left to right - Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber and Rihanna© Getty Images
Celebrity date night inspiration: From left to right - Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber and Rihanna

The best date night dresses for Valentine's Day

  1. 1/15

    New Look Black Ribbed Ruched Side Split Midi Dress

    New Look black date night dress with thigh split

    New Look Date Night Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6 - 20

    Shipping: £2.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50

    Returns: Free returns in store or £2.50 via post within 28 days

    This dress could is a glamorous option for a hot date. The ribbed material keeps it from looking too formal, but the thigh split detail amps up the sex appeal. The ruched detail ensures this will be a flattering fit. 

  2. 2/15

    Nadine Merabi Jasmine Dress In Red

    Nadine Merabi date night dress

    Nadine Merabi Date Night Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6-18

    Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £350

    Returns: Within 14 days

    The Jasmine is new to Nadine Merabi's portfolio. The red midi is crafted from exclusively designed red crepe with exaggerated 3D floral-embroidered ruffles to the front. Team with the sexiest shoes you own! 

  3. 3/15

    M&S x Finery London V-Neck Ponte Midi Waisted Dress In Red

    Marks & Spencer red dress

    M&S Date Night Dress

    Sizes available: UK 8-20

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    M&S has a whole host of dresses but they're usually a lot more casual, and evening wear isn't a huge focus. But that's not to say that it's not there. There are plenty to shop online, from their own brands, as well as other retailers stocked on the site. 

    This Refinery London timeless red dress ticks a lot of boxes for a hot date night look. 

  4. 4/15

    Amazon REORIA Lounge Slip Long Dress

    Amazon black date night dress

    Amazon Date Night Dress

    Sizes available: UK S - XXL

    Shipping: Free with Amazon Prime (although varies from product to product)

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Amazon has a collection of date night dresses to shop, including this super sexy Skims-esque camisole dress.

    The slinky fit and the spaghetti straps keep this dress in strict date night territory. 

  5. 5/15

    Sister Jane Perry Polka Dot Midi Dress

    Sister Jane dress

    Sister Jane Date Night Dress

    Sizes available: UK XS - XL

    Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £60

    Returns: 14 days

    This dress is all about the back! Crafted from sheer spot organza, the cut-out heart back adds a touch of romance. 

  6. 6/15

    ASOS x Topshop Cami V-Neck Midi Dress In Black And White

    Topshop date night dress

    ASOS Date Night Dress

    Sizes available: UK XS - 2XL

    Shipping: Free 

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    This cami dress from Topshop is a great date night option. The design features a midi length and cut out details at the front and then strappy backless vibes from behind. 

  7. 7/15

    Rat & Boa Magnolia Floral Dress

    Rat & Boa red and black dress

    Rat & Boa Date Night Dress

    Sizes available: UK XXS - XXL

    Shipping: Free Standard Delivery

    Returns: Within 30 days

    Cut to a slim fitting shape with exaggerated sleeves and a sweetheart neckline that is knotted across the front; the 'Magnolia' is feminine and floral with an edge of fierce.

  8. 8/15

    Boohoo Rose Print Maxi Dress

    Boohoo date night dress

    Boohoo Date Night Dress

    Sizes available: UK 8 - 18

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free with Boohoo premier

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    For those looking for a stylish, yet formal, dress to wear to a date with your other half, we have found it. This fit-and-flare creation features a fitted upper body and a full skirt to accentuate your waist and create a flattering silhouette. 

  9. 9/15

    River Island Red Knit Rib Jumper Maxi Dress

    River Island date night dress

    River Island Date Night Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6 - 18

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    River Island's red ribbed dress is modest yet modern, proving you don't have to buy something super revealing for a date. This dress could be worn time and time again. 

  10. 10/15

    Karen Millen Soft Tailored Pleated Panel Midaxi Dress

    Karen Millen date night red dress with cut out detailing

    Karen Millen Date Night Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6 - 16

    Shipping: £4.99 Standard Delivery or free with Karen Millen Premier

    Returns: £2 within 28 days or free with Karen Millen Premier

    From the front, this Karen Millen dress looks quite reserved. The red number has contemporary side panels that connect the front and back to create a dimensional silhouette. 

  11. 11/15

    Zara Long Dress With Flounce Skirt

    ZARA date night dress

    Zara Date Night Dress

    Sizes available: UK S - L

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Zara has created this demure dress, with a flattering flounce skirt, which makes this perfect for those going on a date. It's simple and timeless. 

  12. 12/15

    Nasty Gal Taffeta Bow Mini Cocktail Dress In Red

    Nasty Gal date night dress

    Nasty Gal Date Night Dress

    Sizes available: UK 8 - 16

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Tied with a bow! Let your dinner guest know you're the only gift worth admiring. Team with fun accessories and a red lip to match.  

  13. 13/15

    Phase Eight KIsadora Pleated Dress

    Date Night dress from Phase Eight

    Phase Eight Date Night Dress

    Sizes available: UK 8 - 18

    Shipping: £2.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £150

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    For those who aren't sure what to wear to a fancy lunch date, this V-neck floral dress is a good style to follow. The black KIsadora dress is designed with a V-neckline, long sleeves and tie detailing and best styled with pointy stilettos and a colour pop clutch bag. 

  14. 14/15

    Oh Polly Emilion Embellished Cut Out Mini Dress in Fuchsia

    oh polly Embellished Cut Out Mini Dress in Fuchsia

    Oh Polly Date Night Dress

    Sizes available: UK 4 - 18

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery

    Returns: Within 21 days

    If you truly want to make your date's jaw hit the floor, this Oh Polly embellished pink dress should do the trick. This is giving major Love Islander vibes - are you brave enough to rock it?  

  15. 15/15

    SLA The Label Fuchsia Billie Blazer Dress

    Sla the Label date night dress

    SLA The Label Date Night Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6 - 14

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery

    Returns: Within 14 days

    This dress will have you turning heads on date night! You may even discover that your date will be seeing glitter for days afterwards - is that such a bad thing though? 

