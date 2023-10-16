12 Nordstrom holiday advent calendars we love, from Lego to La Mer and beyond

Advent calendar season is one of my favorite times of the year - the only problem is figuring out which holiday countdown to buy. I have to admit Nordstrom isn’t making it any easier for us all, with so many holiday and Christmas countdowns that no doubt you'll have a hard time choosing.

While you can shop exclusive limited edition beauty advent calendars from Saks Fifth Avenue ($200), Bloomingdale's ($300) and Macy's (from $49.50), Nordstrom hasn't released it's own in-house makeup and skin care advent calendar.

But you can pick from 12-day or 24-day holiday advent calendars from top brands across not just beauty, but also everything from tea to toys at Nordy's, and at every price point, from $35 and up.

What kind of advent calendars does Nordstrom have?

There are cute keepsake countdowns by Mon Ami and limited-edition calendars from brands like LEGO and Bobbi Brown, Apotheke and Barbara Sturm. What better way to celebrate the holidays than opening up a little treat each day, whether toys, gourmet teas, or makeup and skincare.

In this edit you'll find my favorite holiday countdowns in stock at Nordstrom:

Holiday beauty advent calendars - skin care, makeup, candles and fragrances

A great advent calendar really is the ultimate way to treat yourself (or give as a gift to someone else!) this December.



How I picked the best holiday advent calendars at Nordstrom

I've been writing about shopping the best holiday advent calendars for a few years now, and I have a pretty good idea of not only what I enjoy personally, but also what HELLO! readers love to shop and gift during the holiday season. So I took into consideration:

Contents: No one like to be disappointed when they open their daily gift during the holidays, so I've evaluated the goodies inside and I believe the countdowns I've included on this list will bring joy - not disappointment! - to its respective audience, whether beauty lovers, fragrance fanatics, foodies or kids.

Style: Advent calendars also often serve as holiday decor, so the ones I've picked are stylish choices for your home. In the case of filled advent calendars, they'll have festive packaging - and if it's recyclable or reusable, even better.

Price: I've included lots of different price points so there's something for everyone whether you want to splurge or you have a smaller budget, from around $35 to $500 and above.

So keep reading to shop the best Nordstrom holiday advent calendars for 2023...

Nordstrom beauty advent calendars

Beauty advent calendars are the HELLO! team's kryptonite... I buy at least one every year, and here are my top Nordstrom picks.

Bobbi Brown holiday advent calendar Bobbi Brown 12 Days of Glow At a glance Price: $180 Worth: $290 Number of gifts inside: 12 Why we love it: It’s one of the most comprehensive beauty advent calendars, everything from cleanser to highlighting powder and tools - plus there are three full-size favorites included: a Full-Size Extra Lip Tint, Smokey Eye Mascara and Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick



Bobbi Brown’s luxe gift set contains a dozen skincare and makeup essentials - basically everything you'll need to glow this holiday season.

$180 at Nordstrom

Le Mini Macaron nail advent calendar Le Mini Macaron 12 Days of Nails Christmas Calendar At a glance Price: $68 Worth: $105 Number of gifts inside: 12 Why we love it: It comes with an LED lamp and gel polishes, plus all you need for nails. The sweet design makes this a perfect gift for anyone who loves a great home manicure with style. This 12-piece gift set for home gel manicures includes six chic gel polishes, top coat, prep pads, nail files, removal wraps, nail stickers and an LED lamp with USB cord. $68 at Nordstrom

Dr Barbara Sturm 2023 advent calendar Dr Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar Skin Care Gift Set At a glance Price: $560 Worth: $1,606 Number of gifts inside: 24 Why we love it: You save over $1,000 on the celebrity-loved brand’s skin care wonders over buying the products separately. What a deal! A limited-edition Advent calendar featuring 24 skin-nourishing products from Dr. Barbar Sturm, a luxury skincare brand that counts Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes, Hayley Bieber, Victoria Beckham and Gigi Hadid as fans. $560 at Nordstrom

La Mer holiday advent calendar La Mer 12 Days of Christmas Collection At a glance Price: $500 Worth: $720 Number of gifts inside: 12 Why we love it: There are few more covetable skin care products than the iconic Créme de La Mer, and it’s included along with other treats from lip balm to serum. With a $720 value, this is one of the most luxe beauty calendars out there, with all of the coveted La Mer products you could ever want for a glowing holiday season.

$500 at Nordstrom

Candle and fragrance advent calendars Apotheke 12-Piece Scented Mini Candle Tin Seasonal Discovery Set At a glance Price: $98 Number of gifts inside: 12 Why we love it: While it's not strictly an advent calendar, is just what you need if you’re filling your own DIY holiday countdown. I just can’t resist a candle set that’s not just a great gift but also illuminates the holiday season - and Apotheke’s cruelty-free candles are among my favorites. Twelve Apotheke mini-candles in their own tin containers with matching lids, all packaged in a gorgeous limited edition gold box. The candles are all made from a premium soy wax blend along with essential and perfume-grade fragrance oils. Scents include Amber Woods, Magnolia Bouquet, Wild Mint and Ivy and more. $98 at Nordstrom

Penhaligon’s 24 Days of Christmas Fragrance Set At a glance Price: $545 Number of gifts inside: 24 Why we love it: Not only is it one of the most luxurious fragrance advent calendars around, we also love that Penhaligon's has royal approval - the brand's scents were a favorite of Princess Diana. Enjoy the most fragrant of holiday seasons with Penhaligon’s coveted eau de parfums, hand creams, bar soap, candles and lip balm.

$545 at Nordstrom



Nordstrom advent calendars - holiday tastes and treats

Tea advent calendars are always a hit with my friends and family - plus, candy and chocolate advent calendars are likely on the way so be sure to check back in the coming weeks.

Palais des Thés 2023 advent calendars Palais des Thés 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar At a glance Price: $38 Number of gifts inside: 24 Why we love it: It’s one of the more affordable advent calendars and suits nearly everyone - who doesn’t like tea? This tea advent calendar contains 24 tea bags with herbal, black tea, green tea and Rooibos included, along with a daily inspiring quote. $38 AT NORDSTROM

Palais des Thés Teas from Around the World Advent Calendar At a glance Price: $66 Number of gifts inside: 24 Why we love it: It’s a loose leaf tea advent calendar for the true tea aficio​​​​nado. At a slightly higher price point, this tea advent calendar takes you on a trip around the globe with two dozen delicious loose leaf teas. $66 at Nordstrom



Nordstrom advent calendars for kids

If you're looking for a great Nordstrom holiday countdown for your little ones, these are my top picks...