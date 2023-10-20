Love mince pies? There's an advent calendar with your name on it

Are you tired of your standard chocolate advent calendars? If you want to switch up your countdown to Christmas this year, you're in luck. Selfridges has just released its mince pie advent calendar - and it's amazing.

Mince pies are definitely a foodie favourite for the festive period, so there's no better way to get into the Christmas spirit than by enjoying one of the delicious deserts each day.

If you want to snap up a mince pie advent calendar you should hurry though, as we're expecting the unique advent calendar to fly off the virtual shelves.

Selfridges is known for its sensational food selection, and its advent calendars are no different. The 'Festive mini mince pie advent calendar' contains 24 delicious variations of the sweet treats, including citrus, almond and chocolate. Yum!

If that wasn't enough, you'll find an extra special treat behind door 25 - a mini Meg Rivers Christmas cake! Who wouldn't want a whole cake in their advent calendar?

The advent calendar has a mini Meg Rivers cake behind the 25th door

The calendar also comes in a beautifully decorated box with pull-out drawers, and we'll definitely be using it after December as a cute organiser.

Selfridges brings back its mince pie advent calendar year after year, and it's still one of the view calendars of its kind around – so if you want to treat yourself or the mince pie lover in your life to the festive treat, you better do it soon before they sell out!