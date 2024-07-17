There's major discounts on David Beckham's favourite BBQ right now (sadly, he doesn't come free with purchase)

If the mini heatwave we're getting is making you want to try the David Beckham-approved BBQ, you're in luck because his go-to grill and pizza oven are both in the Amazon Prime Day sale right now, with a whopping discount off the original price.

We all know David Beckham is a dab hand on the pitch, in the kitchen, in the garden (he likes his flowers), and he's also quite the pro at barbecuing as well. Is there anything this man can't do?

Recently, the 49-year-old shared an advert he had created in partnership with SharkNinja for the Woodfire BBQ and it immediately went viral - mainly because of the single mushroom - I'll leave you to watch it for that reason. DB really loves his mushrooms, just in case you didn't know.

Anyway, Victoria Beckham's chef husband captioned the video with "Sun's out, Grills out" along with a mushroom emoji, but of course.

There are more videos on TikTok of David cooking and it would appear he tried out two different models: the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker (for more traditional BBQ food) and the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven, 8-in-1 Pizza Oven (for his go-to mushroom pizza).

You don't usually get those deals during the summer months. If you're looking to buy directly from the Ninja website you also get a free stand with purchase on the BBQ.

So what's so special about the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker? Well, the fact that you can grill, smoke, and air fry with it. It does it all! Your al fresco dinners are about to go to the next level! It's also powered by electricity so it's ready when you are.

With the BBQ Grill you can cook everything from BBQ classics like burgers, sausages and halloumi kebabs, to juicy steaks. If you grill with the lid open you'll get the authentic BBQ experience, or follow David's lead and go for the no-hassle lid-shut cooking.

The integrated smoker box burns natural wood pellets to create authentic BBQ flavours. A convection fan evenly circulates heat and smoke around food, ensuring rich, fully developed woodfire flavours.

If you're loyal to your air fryer, this has a function for that, too! In fact, you have seven customisable cooking functions including Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate.

Could it feed the whole of the Beckham family? Well, the large 28cm x 37cm grill plate fits 8 burgers, 16 sausages, 2 racks of ribs or a 2kg pork shoulder. The air frying basket can cook up to 1kg of wings or wedges. Currently, the XL one is out of stock.

Important for our unpredictable weather conditions, it's weather-resistant. Built with the Great British weather in mind, the Woodfire materials withstand year-round outdoor cooking and storage.

We all know David likes to clean (if you watched the Beckham documentary on Netflix, you'll be well aware!), but he needn't get his Marigold gloves on for this one! The Woodfire is easy to use and easy to clean.

If you're thinking of investing in David's pizza oven, this is popular because you get no-turn pizzas in under three minutes. You get options for Artisan, Thin, New York, Deep Pan, Calzone & Custom in the settings. Thanks to the brick oven you'll get charring, blistering and sizzling pizza in a matter of minutes.