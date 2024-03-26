Vogue Williams' £40 'flattering' M&S mom jeans are a hit with shoppers - and I'm rushing to buy them

The changing of seasons is always the most difficult period to decide what to wear, but the 'jeans and a nice top' method is one that never fails. Vogue Williams showed off her 'fab' pair of M&S jeans that can be styled with just about anything – and they're just perfect for spring.

I am a firm believer that a trusty pair of jeans that are flattering and comfortable is always worth the investment. Whether you're going on a night out or dressing for work, the right pair will elevate any look, and Vogue's £40 Marks & Spencer Mom jeans have been a smash hit with shoppers.

© Instagram Vogue styled her jeans with a fitted M&S top

Available in regular, long and short options, the M&S jeans have a high waist with a slim fit and a tapered leg. The relaxed fit is cut to an ankle grazer length that will complement trainers, heels or sandals, while the soft cotton material provides comfort is designed to give comfort and stretch.

Leanne Bayley, HELLO's Director of Lifestyle & Commerce is a big fan of these jeans and has them in blue, black, and ecru. Her top tip? "Experiment with leg lengths! I'm 5 ft 3 and I buy the short length so you can see a little bit of ankle, and mostly wear them with my Veja trainers. I've tried the regular length on me and they didn't flatter my shape at all."

Vogue showed off her go-to jeans on Instagram, pairing them with a selection of tops to share how easy they are to style. "The one thing I'm always looking for is a great pair of jeans and a great top," the star said in the video.

The M&S ambassador also teamed the jeans with a pink collared shirt. Vogue looked effortlessly stylish with the shirt (also from M&S) buttoned up, elevating the everyday look with chunky gold earrings and a matching necklace.

© Instagram Vogue first styled the jeans with an M&S pink shirt

Another moment showed the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host rocking an M&S ribbed fitted top, and the simple yet elegant style could be worn with loafers or work, or dressed up with a pair of heels and a clutch for a glam evening ensemble.

I would pair the ankle grazer jeans with a black long-sleeve bodysuit and white trainers for an easy-to-wear style during the day, layering up the look with knitwear during the colder days.

The M&S jeans have been a popular choice with shoppers, racking up hundreds of reviews, with plenty of reviewers praising the flattering appearance and comfortable fit.

One wrote: "Really good jeans, can be dressed up or down. Fitted really well and nicely tapered so not too baggy at the ankle. Good quality denim. Lovely high comfortable fitted waist, no gapping at the back.

"SO comfortable. Unbelievably comfortable in both indigo and black! Best jeans yet. So soft and not too stretchy", another added.