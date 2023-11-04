Michelle Keegan looks incredible in £45 cosy cropped jacket - shop it now

Michelle Keegan looks flawless no matter what she wears, but the star nailed it with her outfit on Saturday as she posed in a gorgeous cropped jacket – and we're in love.

The Brassic actress looked like an off-duty beauty in the eyelash knitted jacket from her Very collection, which featured a boxy silhouette and a flattering cropped fit.

© Instagram Michelle shared a video wearing her cosy jacket on her Instagram Stories

Perfectly styled as always, Michelle completed the look with a pair of low-slung blue jeans, a delicate gold necklace and a pair of teardrop earrings.

Michelle, 36, wore her hair in voluminous mermaid-styles waves, opting for a natural makeup look consisting of a touch of rosy blush, a stroke of mascara and a matte pink lip. Gorgeous!

Thankfully, the eyelash knit jacket is still available to shop – and we think it will make the perfect staple piece for winter.

A bomber-style jacket with a twist, the Very number features the classic crew neck and boxy fit, complete with an eyelash knitted finish that we love.

Great for layering as the weather gets colder, we recommend styling the look with a pair of leather trousers and boots for an on-trend daywear look, or transition the jacket into evening wear with a mini dress and knee-high boots.

Since she first collaborated with Very back in 2017, Michelle has showcased so many stylish fashion pieces from her various collections.

Most recently, the former Coronation Street delighted fans with her timeless bouclé coat from her latest collection, which she styled with a pair of knee-high boots.

After sharing a stunning snapshot of the look on her Instagram, fans rushed to the comments to have their say. One follower wrote: "Love these boots!" While another added: "You look so beautiful Michelle."

"You look amazing. I need these boots," a third penned.