I tried Vogue Williams' 'staple' M&S trench coat – and it's far more affordable than it looks

From her perfectly put-together daywear styles to her showstopping evening looks, Vogue Williams' on-point style is one to envy, and her gorgeous new trench coat is beyond perfect for spring.

Recently debuting the classic trench on her Instagram, Vogue looked effortlessly stylish in the M&S coat, which she teamed with a striped crew neck jumper, black tapered trousers and a pair of ballet flats.

© Instagram Vogue looked so stylish in the longline trench

Expressing her love for her £79/$139 Cotton Rich Longline Coat, the M&S ambassador explained in the video: "I have one piece that is staple in my wardrobe, and I got another one for this year because I love them so much. If you don't have a trench in your life, you've got to get one. You need a trench in your life. For me this whole outfit is a wardrobe staple, I just love it. I think it looks really chic."

I've been on the lookout for a trench coat for some time now, so I headed to my local M&S to track down Vogue's belted version, and I couldn't get over how high-quality it felt for a £79/$139 price tag.

© Sophie Bates I tried on the trench coat in a size 8

Featuring a longline fit and a double-breasted front, the timeless coat is the perfect style for instantly smartening up an outfit, and I loved that the belt could be tied up to cinch the waist, or instead removed for a more laid-back appearance.

Other details including the epaulettes on the shoulders and the buttoned cuffs gave it that extra elegant feel, and the cotton-rich feel was soft and lightweight while still being substantial enough to provide that extra layer on chilly days.

There's a reason why the trench coat always has been and always will be a staple fashion piece. Its versatility means it can be styled with just about anything in your wardrobe, from work attire to laid-back gym gear – and it's also one of the few coat styles that can be worn all year round. Whether you're teaming it with chunky knitwear and boots during the cold weather or floral dresses and trainers in the spring – a trench coat is an investment piece that you'll keep in your wardrobe forever.

© Sophie Bates I styled the coat with a striped cardigan and black trousers

I'm usually a size 10, but I tried the coat on in a size 8 and it fit well over light knitwear. Depending on how snug you like your coats to feel, I would recommend staying true to your usual size if you want it to fit perfectly no matter the season. The trench comes in sizes 6-24, although due to popularity, several of the sizes are already out of stock.

Shoppers have also been raving about the M&S trench coat, with several praising the "great quality" and "perfect fit". One reviewer wrote: "The coat feels luxurious and the weight is just right when you wear it, not too light or too heavy. Well worth the buy!"

While another said: "I love this trench coat. It has all the classic trench coat details, which makes it very stylish. And the length is perfect. I wear mine belted with the collar slightly up. Fabulous! Thank you M&S!"

Final verdict on the M&S trench coat

If you're looking for a new coat for spring, M&S's version really does tick all of the boxes. The comfortable lining means that it can be worn with lighter clothing, but I think it's also great for layering in the cooler weather. It looks stylish worn open or belted up, and I honestly cannot think of an outfit it wouldn't complement. If you love the staple trench you may want to act fast though, as it's flying off the shelves right now.