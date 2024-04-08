Frankie Bridge's 'perfect' date night dress is just £38 - and it's so chic

There's possibly no occasionwear more timeless, chic and endlessly versatile than a little black dress. Looking to add to your collection? Frankie Bridge has found the most flattering piece, and it's just £38.

The mum-of-two looked unreal as she posed for a selfie in the black fitted midi on Instagram. The River Island LBD has a stylish high neck, sleeveless cut. It's made from a mesh fabric and and features ruching throughout.

Sharing the picture on her Stories, she wrote: "If you're better than me at scheduling a date night then this is the perfect outfit! It sits so nicely and is really flattering with the ruched detailing. An LBD is also a wardrobe staple so win win."

Frankie elevated the look with glam diamanté embellished strappy heels and a cream quilted chain shoulder bag, both also by River Island. It's a go-to outfit for a fancy dinner date, or you could also dress it down to be more casual with heeled boots and an oversized leather jacket.

If you're looking for a similar style at an even lower price point, H&M has this black midi dress for just £18.99. It has the same high neck and slim fit with flattering gathering at the waist creating a draped effect. Made from a soft jersey fabric, there's a concealed zip on one shoulder.

For a more elevated design, I love this maxi dress from COS. It's made from a luxe, lightweight cotton blend and features a panelled skirt with subtly contrasting sheer stripes that show a hint of skin, plus pleating to create movement. I'd wear this for a daytime date with oversized sunnies, leather slides and lots of gold jewellery.

One of & Other Stories most popular styles so far this season is another similar piece in a satin fabric. The midi dress is slightly less fitted than Frankie's and reviews say it has a super flattering that hangs beautifully. It comes in an array of colours from classic black to a spring-ready rose shade.

The beauty of an LBD is you can go totally understated with matching black accessories or add a pop of bright colour for a more statement look. In the words of Karl Lagerfeld: “One is never over-dressed or underdressed in a little black dress.”

Frankie's outfit is ideal for a date night - maybe a first date - when you want a fail safe outfit you don't have to think too much about and comfort is also key.