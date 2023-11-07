Rochelle Humes wows in fitted silver trousers on This Morning - and they’re selling fast

Rochelle Humes proved her style credentials once again, looking unreal in a pair of silver leather trousers to host This Morning on Tuesday.
The TV star, 34, shared the look on Instagram at the start of the show, and her stylist Amber Jackson reposted confirming they’re from British brand Hush.
"Disco pants have entered the chat," Amber captioned her post, and fans were loving the look, with one commenting: "These pants are everything." While another said: "I need those silver trousers in my life."
The Hush silver trousers come in a classic high-waisted straight-leg cut. They retail for £299 and are available in sizes 6-18.
Rochelle styled hers with a neutral tee and matching pointed heels to let the statement piece do the talking.
While they’re undoubtedly an investment buy, they’re surprisingly versatile and look amazing with everything from oversized white shirts to hot pink knits.
Perhaps the biggest breakout trend of 2023, you’ll wear them on repeat, and not just during the festive season (although they are perfect for a Christmas party).
Rochelle’s friend and fellow former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge has also been pictured wearing silver trousers this winter. The singer-turned-West End star shared a photo in a Bershka pair for her Instagram fashion franchise, Frankie’s Faves.
Made from faux leather, they have an ultra cool loose straight-leg cut. They're priced at just £25.99 and you can still find them in several sizes on ASOS and the brand’s website, but they're selling out fast.
Frankie styled hers with a festive bright red sweater and perspex heels. She captioned the photo: "I paired them with a red jumper for a real statement look but I usually wear with grey as they work so well together!"
Amy Lynn Lupe Silver Trousers
Selfridges just restocked the Amy Lynn silver trousers seen on Jessica Skye. They're cut from non-stretch faux leather in a straight-leg silhouette with a mid-rise waist. At less than £100, we expect them to sell out quickly for a second time.
Warehouse Croc Faux Leather Silver Trousers
These silver trousers from Warehouse are the best lookalikes we've found for the sell-out ROTATE Birger Christensen pair. They feature a faux croc leather design and straight-leg cut. We love them styled with a contrasting white tank top.
Bershka Straight-Leg Silver Trousers
Worn by Frankie Bridge, these silver trousers from Bershka look far more expensive than their £25.99 price tag. Made from faux leather they feature a high-rise straight-leg fit, front pockets and belt loops.
Mango Wide-Leg Trousers
Mango has dropped the perfect wide-leg pair of silver trousers in their new season collection. They have a mid-rise full-length cut and we'll be pairing them with contrasting fitted tops. Hurry, they're selling fast.
Karen Millen Straight-Leg Silver Trousers
From Karen Millen's Elle Macpherson collection comes these amazing straight-leg silver trousers. High shine with a cropped cut, we love them styled with an oversized white shirt.
By Malina Leather Daphne Silver Trousers
Trousers don’t come much more coveted than this silver pair courtesy of designer Scandi brand By Malina. They feature a high waist, metallic coating and croc finish.
River Island Metallic Silver Trousers
River Island's metallic silver trousers have finally dropped back in stock. The sell-out high street pair have a straight-leg design and are further proof an oversized white shirt creates an amazing autumn ensemble.
Arket Cropped Silver Trousers
With hidden cotton elastane at the waist, Arket’s smooth leather silver trousers are so comfortable despite their tight fit. The mid-waist style is cut with a cropped leg, ending with a kick flare and raw hem.
Bouguessa Charlotte Leather Silver Trousers
Bouguessa's Charlotte pants have been expertly cut to a straight leg from panels of luxe metallic-silver leather. They’ve been treated to give that cool, slightly cracked look. We love them styled with a chic black blazer.
Helmut Lang Belted Silver Trousers
With their loose fit, zip detail and utilitarian feel, this pair of silver trousers by Helmut Lang is giving us serious 90s vibes. They feature a detachable belt and could be worn with both trainers and strappy heeled sandals.
Naked Wardrobe Silver Trousers
Naked Wardrobe's silver trousers are made from faux croc leather with a flattering high-rise waist and relaxed tapered cut. Available at ASOS, you can also buy the matching strapless silver top for a statement party season outfit.
Nasty Gal Star Faux Leather Silver Trousers
Featuring a metallic hue and star detail, Nasty Gal's faux leather silver trousers are festival perfection. We'd wear them with a black crop top and matching chunky boots.