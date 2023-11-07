Rochelle Humes wows in fitted silver trousers on This Morning - and they’re selling fast

Rochelle Humes proved her style credentials once again, looking unreal in a pair of silver leather trousers to host This Morning on Tuesday.

The TV star, 34, shared the look on Instagram at the start of the show, and her stylist Amber Jackson reposted confirming they’re from British brand Hush.

"Disco pants have entered the chat," Amber captioned her post, and fans were loving the look, with one commenting: "These pants are everything." While another said: "I need those silver trousers in my life."

The Hush silver trousers come in a classic high-waisted straight-leg cut. They retail for £299 and are available in sizes 6-18.

Rochelle styled hers with a neutral tee and matching pointed heels to let the statement piece do the talking.

While they’re undoubtedly an investment buy, they’re surprisingly versatile and look amazing with everything from oversized white shirts to hot pink knits.

Perhaps the biggest breakout trend of 2023, you’ll wear them on repeat, and not just during the festive season (although they are perfect for a Christmas party).

Rochelle’s friend and fellow former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge has also been pictured wearing silver trousers this winter. The singer-turned-West End star shared a photo in a Bershka pair for her Instagram fashion franchise, Frankie’s Faves.

Frankie Bridge wears Bershka silver trousers with a red knit

Made from faux leather, they have an ultra cool loose straight-leg cut. They're priced at just £25.99 and you can still find them in several sizes on ASOS and the brand’s website, but they're selling out fast.

Frankie styled hers with a festive bright red sweater and perspex heels. She captioned the photo: "I paired them with a red jumper for a real statement look but I usually wear with grey as they work so well together!"

Shop more of our favourite silver trousers…