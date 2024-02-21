I tried the trending £38 high street jeans loved by Frankie Bridge - these are my honest thoughts

Frankie Bridge is the queen of sourcing the best high street fashion buys for her Instagram franchise Frankie’s Faves, and I love catching up every Sunday to see what she's been shopping for. Always on the hunt for the perfect pair of jeans, this week was right up my street as she tried on her favourite pieces from River Island's denim collection.

The mum-of-two is currently working with the high street store and posted an Instagram reel, captioned: "This weeks Faves is all about the denim! I don’t know about you guys but I always struggle to find good jeans for my height (I’m 5’3)… but @riverisland are always a denim go to for me. They have a range of sizes and heights and I’m always sure to find a great pair! They’ve got an amazing new in selection and I’ve found some amazing pairs to add to a spring wardrobe."

© @frankiebridge Frankie worked with River Island on a paid partnership

I often find pieces I like online, but it's been years since I stepped foot in an actual River Island. At 5'6, I'm a bit taller than Frankie but I also struggle when it comes to finding well-fitting denim. My local store was a bit limited in styles, but I saw one pair immediately as I walked in. The Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans have been trending on social media and made an appearance on This Morning, so I had to try them.

Despite being called straight-leg, they definitely have a wider fit and my initial thought was how comfortable they are. After spending over a decade in skinny jeans, and slim-cut pairs, comfy denim is still a revelation to me. I will say they do come up a bit oversized. I'm usually a UK size 10 in jeans and I'm pictured below in the 8, which were slightly loose.

© @holliebrotherton I tried on River Island's trending straight-leg jeans in size 8R

They're high-waisted and available in three different lengths, which is ideal for getting the right fit. Finding an otherwise perfect pair of jeans or trousers that come up short is a common problem for me (and I'm sure the opposite is true if you're a petite shopper).

Frankie look ultra cool, wearing hers full length and styling them with a pair of chunky boots and a leather jacket. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote: "This relaxed straight is always a go-to jean style for me. I judge the length I buy on whether I plan to have them as 'trainer jeans' or 'heel jeans'. I knew I wanted to go for flats with this look, so I went for size 8S. If you're a similar height to me, I recommend doing the same as they come up quite long if you wear with trainers.

"I've styled with a simple grey vest and leather jacket. This simple look is always timeless and stylish. I love that the main part of the look is simple so I can add in a pop of colour with accessories."

I dressed mine up with a pair of pointed-toe stilettos and River Island's Cream Button Front Waistcoat (which I loved and will be going back to purchase). My local store only had the regular length in stock, so I'm wearing them with a cropped finish.

So, what's my verdict? Retailing for £38, these River Island jeans are such a bargain. They're rigid denim that's made from 100% cotton and feels high quality.

I love how versatile they are. They so easily create different looks, from casual and grungy to more polished, they'll be a hardworking piece in your wardrobe. They also come in an impressive range of 19 shades, from black to pink and every possible wash of blue - although you'll probably only find them online unless you're close to a big flagship store.