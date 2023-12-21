Barbie pink, cowboy hats and fandom friendship bracelets: how we shopped in 2023

From Barbenheimer to the Eras tour, it’s been an eclectic year in entertainment, as our fashion and beauty hauls prove.

Klarna, the AI powered payments network and shopping assistant, has released its second annual trend report, ‘The Checkout’, which offers an overview of consumer trends of 2023, and it paints an intriguing picture into how culture affected everything we added to basket this year…

Take our poll:

Based on products UK shoppers checked out of their shopping carts, the report identifies ‘Fandom Fashion’ as one of the top themes, following the year’s most memorable pop culture moments including Beyoncé’s much-anticipated Renaissance tour, Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras tour and the year’s highest grossing film, Barbie.

As huge crowds congregated at sold-out tours and cinemas, spectators embraced the chance to become part of the show, sporting metallic eyeshadow, all-silver outfits and friendship bracelets.

Klarna identified a 266% increase in purchases of beaded bracelets in March 2023 compared to the start of the year, propelled by the bracelet-trading trend at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. Consumers also contributed to a 959% increase in purchases of cowboy hats (June 2023), a style made popular amongst fans and concert goers at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour.

There was also a 637% increase in purchases of pink luggage (August 2023) after the Beis x Barbie collaboration launch; and a 187% increase in pink nail polish (September 2023) also tied to Margot Robbie’s star turn as the fashion doll.

This summer’s blockbuster tours are examples of how artists set the trends for their millions of fans: pop culture moments that will make fashion history Emilia de Poret, Fashion Director, Klarna

The report also holds a magnifying glass up to our interiors habits. Under the theme of Life, Maximised, Klarna has identified two other distinct UK trends, Interior Expressionism and Host With the Most: a reflection of how UK consumers are maximising their home spaces as we spend more time there through hybrid working and a 'slow life' approach.

Adding vibrancy to our indoor spaces with more colour and unique furnishings, UK shoppers contributed to a 168% increase in purchases of wavy 70s-inspired mirrors (August 2023) and a 593% increase in purchases of geometric candles (September 2023).

Other trending items include checkerboard rugs (+1325% in May 2023), knot pillows (+363%) and odd shaped candles (+342%), both September 2023.

The report finds us taking the Danish cosy concept of ‘hygge’ to new levels, upping our interiors game with charming dinner settings and props for entertaining such as film projectors and ice buckets. Fairy lights and oil diffusers were also popular, as were richer colour schemes compared to the more toned-down, greige palettes of years before.

As the year draws to a close, Klarna's interest free payment options are also here to help consumers make smarter shopping decisions during the festive season. The three options available – pay in 3, pay in 30, pay now* –offer financial flexibility so you can spend responsibly this Christmas.

All items shown are available to shop via Klarna. Shop festive deals and browse the full range of brands available to pay at checkout online with Klarna.

​Klarna’s Shopping Index is calculated based on the number of items sold relative to total items sold and reflects the true trends regardless of sales growth in the category. The information is from online purchases with Klarna in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Spain, France, Italy, and Poland between January 2023 to September 2023.

*Klarna's Pay in 3/Pay in 30 days are unregulated credit agreements. Borrowing more than you can afford or paying late may negatively impact your financial status and ability to obtain credit. 18+, UK residents only. Subject to status. Ts&Cs and late fees apply.