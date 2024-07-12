5 best steam irons to keep your clothes crease-free

Let's be honest, ironing isn't the most exciting of chores (is any?) But ironing out creases is essential for most of us, who love a crisp shirt or a crease-free tee, not forgetting a smart school uniform. And one way to make ironing easier is with a steam iron, a household appliance that works harder than Kris Jenner.

A steam iron might seem like a standard piece of homeware, but have you bought a new steam iron recently? There's so many choose from, it can be a daunting task. You might have gone to the clothes steamer side, but there's some things only an iron can do, especially for removing stubborn creases or getting those sharp edges we love in shirts, blouses and cottons.

What makes a good steam iron?

Steam irons have become extremely brilliant pieces of home kit, with plenty of variations. Consider the size, to the capacity of the water tank, the weight of the iron, the cord length and if there's an automatic shut-off function - very handy for those days you're rushed.

Other things to consider are the temperatures it can reach, the steam shot options and how quickly it heats up.

The best steam iron should lightweight to hold, especially once the water tank is filled, and have a variety of steam functions giving you options for the level of steam your creased clothing needs.

It's worth taking your budget into mind too. Steam irons range in price from around £30 to upwards of £200.

We've broken it down to help you find the best steam iron for you, with models from Tefal, Bosch, Phillips and more.

What's better - a steam iron or steam generator iron?

If you want to step it up a level, you could try a steam generator iron, the souped-up sister of a steam iron that has a separate water tank and is a heavy duty appliance, ideal for someone who's ironing creased clothing a lot and finds a standard steam iron isn't quite up to task.

Steam generator irons tend to be larger, heavier and more expensive, so it might not be quite right for you if you're looking for your classic iron.

How I chose the best steam irons

Trusted reviews : We haven't tested all of the steam irons featured, but we've done our due diligence to read as many trusted reviews on those featured as possible.

: We haven't tested all of the steam irons featured, but we've done our due diligence to read as many trusted reviews on those featured as possible. Trusted brands: All of the steam irons in this edit are from brands we personally use, know or love, including Bosch, Philips and Tefal.

All of the steam irons in this edit are from brands we personally use, know or love, including Bosch, Philips and Tefal. Price: Budget is key to consider here, as you can spend silly money on a steam iron. Luckily, they're quite affordable too and I've found the best between £20-£150.

Shop the best steam irons 2024

1/ 5 Philips Azur 8000 Series Steam Iron Key Details: Weight: 1.78kg

1.78kg Tank capacity: 350ml

350ml Continuous steam : 85g/min

: 85g/min Steam shot: 260g/min

260g/min Cable length: 2.5M

2.5M Wattage: 3000W

3000W Auto shut off? Yes

Yes Warranty? 1 years Philips is one of the leading home appliance brands, and this is a bestseller from the brand. There's turbo steam that heats up in no time, and you can even vertically steam your clothing with it. What's amazing about this model is the OptimalTEMP function, which means you cani ron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust. It's smart too, and the motion sensor recognises when you move the iron to release steam automatically.

2/ 5 Tefal Ultimate Pure FV9845 3100 Watt Iron Key Details: Weight: 1.45kg

1.45kg Tank capacity: 350ml

350ml Continuous steam : 55g/min

: 55g/min Steam shot: 240g/min

240g/min Cable length: 3M

3M Wattage: 3100W

3100W Auto shut off? Yes

Yes Warranty? 2 years Tefal have a wide range of steam irons, but I chose to highlight this one because it has all the featured you'd hope for - and more. It's the most powerful steam iron from Tefal, and one of the best features is the exclusive 2-in-1 micro-calc filter, which delivers 100% filtered steam to stop calc stains on clothing. It also features a durilium air glide auto clean soleplate, making ironing even easier.

3/ 5 Morphy Richards TurboGlide, Ceramic Non-stick Soleplate Key Details: Weight: 1.39kg

1.39kg Tank capacity: 400ml

400ml Continuous steam : 40g/min

: 40g/min Steam shot: 150g/min

150g/min Cable length: 3M

3M Wattage: 2800W

2800W Auto shut off? Yes

Yes Warranty? Not specified With variable steam control, quick heat-up and Antiscale, Anti-Drip,and Self-Clean Functions, this is an affordable iron that gets rave reviews for its functionality. The ceramic soleplate is said to be ideal for those wanting precision ironing, and it has one of the larger water tanks - holding 400ml. This also benefits from vertical steam, so you can steam things like curtains or hanging items like you would with a steamer.

4/ 5 Russell Hobbs Colour Control Pro Steam Iron Key Details: Weight: 1.4kg

1.4kg Tank capacity: 380ml

380ml Continuous steam : 45g/min

: 45g/min Steam shot: 140g/min

140g/min Cable length: 2.5M

2.5M Wattage: 2400W

2400W Auto shut off? Yes

Yes Warranty? 2 years This colourful iron heats up in just 30 seconds - that's fast! It's a smart iron too, and with the Colour Control Technology and Easy Colour Reference Guide (located in the information booklet) it lets you know the correct temperature you should be using on your chosen fabric to maintain your garments, removing all the guesswork. Using the Digital Temperature Indicator illumination as a guide, select the temperate you want at the click of a button. The iron's Non-stick Ceramic Soleplate also stops it sticking to fabrics.

5/ 5 Salter SAL0987 2 In 1 Cordless Steam Iron Key Details: Weight: 1.6kg

1.6kg Tank capacity: 300ml

300ml Continuous steam : 30g/min

: 30g/min Steam shot: 140g/min

140g/min Cable length: 1.9m

1.9m Wattage: 2600W

2600W Auto shut off? No

No Warranty? 1 year This steam iron from Salter can be used cordless, with a 360° charging base with LED lights so you can use the appliance without any hassle from wires. It's ready use in 25 seconds and has a recharge time of 5 seconds, so you can have your ironing done in minutes. With an easy grip handle and a variable temperature and steam control, this is a handy little appliance for any home.



Ironing hacks

The experts at Curry's have given a few quick ironing hacks, to make sure you're lessening the chance of ruining your clothes when ironing: