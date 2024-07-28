9 work dresses to look instantly put together in the office this summer

For those of us who don’t wear a uniform to work, we have to create our own, and with a heatwave on its way, there’s no better time to refresh our workwear wardrobes. Blazers and tailored trousers are the obvious pieces to invest in, but don’t overlook the timeless appeal of an office-appropriate dress in the warmer weather.

So easy to style, wear the right one with a pair of smart sandals, trainers or loafers and your go-to laptop bag or tote - you’ll look instantly put together. From luxe floaty fabrics to sleeker styles and classic black to bolder colours, I’ve found nine of the best work dresses available to shop online now.

SQUIRREL_ANCHOR_LIST

How I chose the best office dresses

Cut: Depending on your office, there will be different levels of what is considered acceptable no matter what the weather, but I've kept hem-lengths hitting the knee or below. Several options also have long sleeves.

Depending on your office, there will be different levels of what is considered acceptable no matter what the weather, but I've kept hem-lengths hitting the knee or below. Several options also have long sleeves. Price per wear: Creating a workwear wardrobe can be expensive, so I've chosen classic pieces you'll want to wear beyond just this summer, and everything costs under £250.

Creating a workwear wardrobe can be expensive, so I've chosen classic pieces you'll want to wear beyond just this summer, and everything costs under £250. Ease of styling: Everything in this edit should slot seamlessly into your wardrobe. Many of us don't have time to be thinking too much about what we're wearing to work everyday, so these dresses are the kind of thing you can throw on and go.

1/ 9 Reiss Morgan Belted Shirt Dress £128 at Reiss Editor's note: Reiss is one of my favourite high street brands for workwear. With its navy hue, shirt silhouette, and functional pockets, the Morgan dress epitomises office attire.



2/ 9 Mango Knot Knitted Dress Editor's note: Made from a lightweight knit, this Mango midi dress will always fall beautifully. It's figure-skimming cut with knotted waist detail makes it super flattering. I love it styled with heeled mules.

3/ 9 M&S Round Neck Midi Wrap Dress Editor's note: Made from lightweight and breathable pure cotton, this popular M&S dress has a flattering wrap-style front and classic short sleeve design. The verstaile piece also comes in white.

4/ 9 Nobody's Child Printed Rachel Midi Dress Editor's note: Nobody's Child has a whole collection of stylish and sustainably-made office-ready dresses. This one is a bestseller thanks to its summer-ready print and easy to wear smock style balanced by a tiered hem.

5/ 9 & Other Stories A-Line Maxi Dress £77 at & Other Stories Editor's note: For a maxi style, & Other Stories has this sleek, sleeveless A-line dress finished with smart vertical cutlines. Pair it with ballet flats or block heel sandals.

6/ 9 Hobbs Sandra Dress £149 at Hobbs Editor's note: Hobbs has an amazing workwear collection, including some great trouser suits. But if you're shopping exclusively for dresses, I love the Sandra and it's bold red hue. An all-seasons staple, it could be styled with loafers or sandals and looks great with a camel coat.

7/ 9 Reformation Renaie Dress Editor's note: Fitted at the bodice and falling to a full, pleated skirt, Reformation's Renaie dress is studious and stylish. It's made from breathable pure cotton and pairs perfectly with a small heel.

8/ 9 Boden Alexa Maxi Dress Editor's note: Boden's Alexa dress perfectly blends a bold summer print with an office-appropriate cut. The shirt style maxi comes with gentle puff sleeves and a belted waist– it even has pockets.