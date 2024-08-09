Ok, we see you Kate Garraway in this season's hottest hue (and we know where her flattering suit is from)

In case you've been hiding under a rock lately, yellow really is having a moment right now and one person has been taking style notes and that's Kate Garraway. Well, ok, maybe it's Debbie Harper, Kate's stylist, who has been taking the notes.

The Good Morning Britain TV star's sunshine tailoring looks really expensive but we've found out that it's from Nobody's Child, and it's made from responsible viscose blended with a touch of linen.

Kate's blazer features a notch collar and flap pockets, and the 57-year-old TV star opted to wear the matching waistcoat and trousers with it. We seriously salute you with your dedication to the on-trend shade, Kate!

© Instagram Joyful dressing! Kate makes a case for the yellow suit

Yellow is a great colour on Kate (she recently wore a sunshine yellow Monsoon shirt dress) as it goes perfectly with her blonde hair and her tanned skin.

The mum-of-two isn't afraid to embrace colour and is often on our TV screens wearing bold primary colours, but this softer yellow shade is definitely made for her.

Shop Kate Garraway's yellow suit

Personally, I love colour as well and I'm feeling influenced into buying this three-piece suit. There's just something about wearing smart tailoring in the summer that makes you feel more confident.

This is the kind of suit that you can wear as separates as well. I'd team the blazer with stonewash straight-leg jeans and a pair of white fashion trainers on a weekend. I'd wear the trousers with a pair of Adidas Gazelle trainers and a white tee to make the look more casual.

Back in 2012, Kate did a very honest interview with FEMAIL to discuss her fashion faux pas over the years, admitting that she's pleased to have Debbie on hand to help her get dressed for work.

Kate said: "Learning to dress for my age and body shape (after two children) is something I find very challenging. It’s not helped by the fact that the older I get, the less I care about what people think of my clothes.

"I’d love to dress fashionably without going too young, sexily without showing too much flesh and on-trend without looking too ‘try hard’. But, like so many women, I don’t always get it right. When you weigh it all up, it’s no wonder we all have so many fashion regrets."

Well, Kate, you won't be regretting this outfit, that's for sure.