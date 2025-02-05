Princess Kate's iconic scallop-trimmed knit now comes in her go-to colour

This is one piece of fashion news we know the Princess of Wales would be delighted by. One of her iconic jumpers is now available in her go-to shade, emerald green! If you’re a Kate fan you’ll know the top I’m talking about when I tell you it’s the bubblegum pink, scallop-edged wool blend which she wore during a London school visit in 2021.

The pretty jumper is by one of her favourite brands, Boden, who’ve re-released it in rich emerald. There are several shades up for grabs in addition, including warm ivory, strawberry tart red and a lovely neutral fall leaf shade as well as Kate’s original quartz pink shade. It's £76 - or US shoppers can snap it up for $98.

© Getty Images Kate wore the original jumper during a school visit in 2021.

The Imi Scallop Trim Jumper is available in sizes XS (UK size 6) to XL (UK size 22) but it’s selling fast, and some of the most popular sizes are gone in some of the colourways.

I really love the delicate details at the neck and hem - in fact, I think it’d make a great Valentine’s Day date night outfit. The cotton and wool blend (70% cotton and 30% RWS-certified wool) will feel lovely and soft against the skin. It’s machine washable too which is a must in my book.

One thing to note is that it's slim fit, so bear that in mind before adding to basket.

What are verified shoppers saying about the Boden jumper?

The jumper has an excellent 4.5 out of five star rating, based on 34 global reviews. Reviewers praise the quality, fit and feel of the garment - one shopper dubs it a “cosy, sensible shirt with lovely detail” noting that it “can be for every day - or a special occasion top”. They add: “Absolutely love the trim, colour, and soft feel!”

Another happy reviewer says: “Beautiful jumper. The collar and wrists are beautifully made, and it looks expensive. Unfortunately, the white shade didn't go well with my skin tone, but I'm looking forward to getting it in different colours.”

As far as negative reviews go, the main complaints were with the colours not suiting, or looking a slightly different hue from the impression given on the website. When you’re shopping online that’s always a possibility, but thankfully Boden does offer free returns within 90 days if it’s not quite what you expected when it arrives.

If you’re digging the scalloped look but the price is putting you off - you might want to check out this cheaper scallop edge jumper from M&S. It’s a heavier cable knit but still very much the scalloped vibe.