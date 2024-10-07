Cat Deeley's pretty high-street blouse is giving me major Chloe vibes & it's so flattering

Cat Deeley loves Mint Velvet nearly as much as I love Mint Velvet - and that's a lot. On Monday's This Morning episode, the 47-year-old host opted for a very simple outfit consisting of jeans and a nice top. Y'know, the good ol' favourite - a tried and tested formula that we all rely on from time to time.

The mum-of-one went for a rust-toned ruffle blouse that is part of the new in collection on the Mint Velvet website. It features an open V-neckline, ruffle detailing, long sleeves, cape overlay with a ruffle tie fastening through the front.

In other words, this is one flattering blouse that you'll reach for again and again.

© Instagram Cat Deeley's inspired by the catwalk with her latest look

Granted, if you tend to prefer tight-fitting blouses, this may well be too relaxed for you, but I love a boho-inspired top - especially on the nights when I'm off to eat pasta and I have no interest in breathing in all night.

The model on the Mint Velvet website has a pair of black evening trousers on with it, as well as a chunky necklace and bracelet combo. While Cat opted to wear this with her Donna Aida wide-leg jeans, she kept the accessories to a minimum, choosing gold hoop earrings.

She also styled it a little differently to the model on the catwalk, keeping the neck untied so you can see some skin.

I said earlier that this top reminds me of the Chloe collection. Why? For the past couple of seasons, fashion designer Chemena Kamali has sent so many models down the runway in ruffles. That's right, boho is back, baby! And in a big way. In fact, doing research for this article, I've found so many looks similar to Cat's from the AW24 show.

© Spotlight Chloe AW24: Frills came back in a big way

That's just what happens with fashion - the trends trickle down to the high street and now ruffles and frills are everywhere right now, both big and small. This & Other Stories black frill blouse will make a nice change this season and will look great with jeans. If you want to make an even bigger impact, Mango has a colourful paisley version that shoppers will absolutely love.

New Look has a slightly more streamlined version, and at £24.99 it's an absolute steal.