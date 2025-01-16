Loved Princess Kate's stylish Barbour coat? I've found an almost identical lookalike at M&S

The Princess of Wales could be described as a trend setter these days - remember when she stepped out in a Barbour coat and cargo pants, and royal fans loved her laid-back look? Now all the fashionistas are obsessed with barn jackets and are replicating her look.

The royal sported the casual ensemble during a visit to Wales back in 2023 alongside Prince William, where the pair tried out training activities such as abseiling, medical support exercises and a search dog rescue demonstration.

© Getty Images Kate looked effortlessly chic in the Barbour coat

If you also loved the outdoorsy style, you're in luck. Kate's exact Alexa Chung Barbour coat is no longer available to shop, but we've found an almost identical version from Marks & Spencer - it's brand new and it's just £69.

The M&S jacket features a flattering A-line fit, and is the perfect staple for all year round. This utility jacket combines a heritage-inspired look with a contemporary shape and perfectly practical details. It's made to an easy regular fit, with a short, boxy silhouette and a concealed zip and popper-fastening front.

What I love about it is the water-repellent Stormwear - the finish helps to protect you from light rain showers. You've got to admit that the leather-look PU collar adds a sleek finish, while the four flap pockets offer plenty of storage. M&S Collection: easy-to-wear wardrobe staples that combine classic and contemporary styles.

Princess Kate looked effortlessly stylish in her Barbour coat as she picked up pizzas during her royal outing in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The mother-of-three teamed the jacket with a pair of cargo trousers, a roll-neck jumper and a pair of walking boots to complete the off-duty style.

© Getty Images Prince William and the Princess of Wales photographed together looking like a casual-cool couple

Utility wear aligns with Princess Kate's royal duties as it's practical, comfortable, yet still chic. Kate frequently wears her classic green jackets from Barbour or Troy London for casual, outdoor engagements. She often pars with skinny jeans or cargo trousers.

Barbour coats are iconic and have remained popular for years. Established in 1894, the brand is deeply rooted in British heritage. The jackets were originally designed for farmers and fishermen - thanks to the functionality - but now they're synonymous with countryside chic.

These coats are popular for those in the UK because they're water-resistant and windproof, making them ideal for unpredictable weather. Barbour has a loyal following among the royals and the late Queen Elizabeth was also a fan.

If you want to shop the royal lookalike coat you'll need to add it to your basket soon before it sells out but if you want more options, check out my edit of the best barn coats below.