Cat Deeley's trophy jacket is what I need to elevate my office outfits - and it's on sale

Cat Deeley's latest This Morning outfit is giving me life. It's casual, note the jeans, but it's smart and oh-so-sassy - if you don't own a boucle jacket yet, consider this your siren to do so.

Cat's trophy jacket certainly stood out on Tuesday's show for all the right reasons. It's metallic (who said gold is just for Christmas?), it's royal-inspired (Princess Kate is a boucle jacket fan) and it's classic. This is no fast fashion, trend of the moment buy but a timeless staple that you'll find yourself reaching for, time and time again.

Cat Deeley wearing a boucle trophy jacket on This Morning

In true Cat style, she made a simple jacket become lustworthy with her clever outfit formula. Jeans were the perfect pairing, and Cat proved she has her finger on the fashion pulse by wearing a pair of dark indigo flared jeans from Donna Ida. Indigo denim is set to be a big trend for 2025, and I for one love a darker wash jean that's not black - it looks cool, without being stuffy or predictable.

Cat's pair are from Donna Ida, and she added a pair of heeled boots to elevate her look even further.

But back to Cat's jacket. I found it on Reiss, reduced from £250 to just £98. Called the Wynee Metallic Knit Cropped Jacket in Gold, it's part cardigan part jacket thanks to the knitted material, and has a subtle gold metallic thread running through the weave. The military-inspired buttons and structured shape give it a more formal vibe than your average cardi, and is available in both regular and petite sizes from 4 -18.

It even has soft, subtle shoulder pads to give the shape a little formality, another big 2025 trend, and is cropped for the Chanel-esque look.

Originally priced at £250, it's on sale for just £98, saving you over £150 - that's a bargain if you ask me.

For a similar vibe and a smaller price tag, head to H&M for their boucle jacket. Available in black or white, it has a similar look with an artful check look and metallic thread running through. In place of military inspired buttons, this one has sparkly diamante fastenings. Priced at £42.99, it's available in sizes XXS - XXL.

Like Cat, I think it's perfect with jeans. I'd wear it for the office much like the mother-of-two has, with jeans and boots layered over a black fine knit roll neck or white T-shirt. It'd look equally as great with wide leg trousers, cigarette pants or a skirt too.