I needed a new sweater and Cat Deeley's cream knit is cosy, yet chic
Cat Deeley wearing cream outfit on This Morning

Cat's cream jumper looks just the thing to wrap up in

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
It's sweater season and I for one am looking to update my knitwear with something chic but cosy - and that's no mean feat, as many are too bulky to be chic but too lightweight to be warm. 

And switching on This Morning, I clocked Cat Deeley's cream knit immediately as bridging that gap between the stylish and the warm, just the jumper my wardrobe has been missing.

Cat Deeley wearing white jumper and leather black skirt© Instagram
Cat's cosy chic ensemble on This Morning

Cat's sweater is also an alternative to a bright or patterned Christmas jumper. With its chunky cable design running through, and sweet wool bobbles, it stands out as being an elevated version of a classic cream knit. Cat's jumper also has a slightly higher neck than a crew neck jumper, ideal for warding off the cold.

I've tracked down Cat's knitwear at Mint Velvet, the British high street brand she's a proven fan of, having worn it many times on This Morning. Priced at £105, it is 24% wool, which correlates to the price, but likely to be the sort of knit you wear on repeat every winter. Cat's gone for the 'ivory' colourway, and there's a soft grey version too if that's the colour of knit your winter wardrobe is missing.

EXACT MATCH: Mint Velvet Cable Knit Jumper

Mint Velvet Cable Knit Jumper

While I'd normally wear this sort of knitwear with jeans, Cat's given me some ideas on amping up a simple sweater by teaming it with a maxi leather skirt, something I'm spotting on my socials as a cool-girl alternative to leather trousers or leggings. The long, pencil shape is an ideal teammate to the more casual jumper, and Cat's added a pointed heeled boot to keep the look smart.

Her skirt is from contemporary fashion brand Raey, and unavailable to buy online. But I've searched online and found a few brilliant alternatives that'll achieve the same look as the presenter. Head to AllSaints and you'll find the Giana Leather Maxi Skirt, a buttery soft skirt that sits just below the waist. At River Island, their interpretation of this trend includes a coated black maxi skirt. Although not leather, it gives the same effect for a fraction of the price.

And if Cat's jumper is a little too pricey for you, I found a very similar style at Next - there's the cable, the bobbles and the creamy shade, for £32. It has a crew neck, as opposed to high, and has deep ribbed cuffs and hem.

