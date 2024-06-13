I've found Cat Deeley's strappy leopard print flat sandals and I clicked 'add to basket' immediately

Most people can't get away with wearing strappy flat sandals to the office (especially if you work in a corporate environment) but Cat Deeley can wear whatever she wants for her hosting duties on This Morning.

The 47-year-old television presenter opted for the 'flat everyday sandals' from Boden in the leopard print style. If you're keen, I've tried the discount code D8C7 and managed to get 15% off - result! If you're in the states, the code is T4V3 which I've tried and that works as well. You are most welcome.

The simple strappy sandals are super versatile and they don't break the bank, either! While Cat chose the leopard print version - the print of the season by the way - you can also choose from leather in neutral or colour-pop hues, or tactile calf hair.

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley with her This Morning co-host Ben Shephard

The reviews are all very good as well. One happy shopper wrote: "Very comfortable sandals with a cushion padding under foot. Simple design that will compliment my summer wardrobe."

Another indicated that the sandals are true to size, writing: "I bought a size 5 (which is my usual size), and it fits beautifully. This is a very comfortable sandal (probably because it is so well made), and it will match well with a wide range of clothing in my wardrobe. I would say it is good value for money."

Cat is obviously a big fan of Boden, she has worn her Hollie cardigan a couple of times on the show and has it in two different colours; red and nautical.

I have to say, I just love seeing what Cat wears on This Morning - she tends to surprise us with various fashion trends and you just don't know what you're going to get. Just recently she tried out the boho trend with a Marks & Spencer blouse, but she's also gone for an Ascot-ready occasionwear spotty number as well in recent weeks.

On the show she revealed she chose her Boden sandals because her trousers were too short - the perils of being lovely and tall, hey? I'm seriously thinking of purchasing Cat's sandals, especially if they're as comfortable as all the reviews say they are, and I'll be wearing them with jeans and denim shorts when the weather gets warmer (hurry up, sunshine!) but I think they'll look great with a midi dress as well.

While Cat's predecessor Hollie Willoughby rotated a handful of different footwear options for hosting the show, we've seen Cat rock heels, boots, trainers, sandals and even a pair of on-trend River Island flats.