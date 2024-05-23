Festival outfit inspiration: Your festival fashion guide for summer 2024

Dust off your dancing boots because festivalseason is almost here. Glastonbury is now just one month away, with Wilderness, Lost Village, Field Day, All Points East and many more still incoming.
You probably know the drill when it comes to British festival fashion - a waterproof and wellies always make the dress code, but equally, as anything goes there's no better place to go all out if you so wish.
With high street and designer brands offering styles that are just asking to be worn for a hedonistic, mud-filled weekend, I've found all of the best pieces to shop for a festival this summer.
The most viral outfit from last year's Glastonbury was awarded to Sienna Miller. The fairly simple ensemble of double denim and white cowboy boots was exactly what I'd expect from one of fashion's longest serving It-girls: effortless. Her jacket and shorts were by Self-Portrait and you can shop similar boots all over the high street.
As one of the biggest trends of the summer, crochet dominated the 2023 festival season, and Poppy Delevingne looked gorgeous in her striped crochet mini dress with bright fluro detail from Nobody's Child.
Wax jackets are forever a festival staple and none are more iconic than Barbour's. From Alexa Chung's longstanding penchant for the British brand to both Gemma Chan and Lily James stepping out in them last year, they're a failsafe fashion piece. Speaking of Alexa Chung, I had to include this metallic mini dress look that's so easy to replicate.
Festival dos and don'ts I've learnt over the years
Do: Take layers. The British weather can change very quickly, so anything you can chuck on and off quickly depending on the sun and rain will be a lifesaver. Think mini dresses, lightweight jumpers and packable rain jackets.
Don't: Buy a brand new pair of trainers for the occasion. If you're lucky enough to avoid the mud and rain, they'll probably still get ruined in a dust bath as soon as you go near a stage. Bring an old pair you don't care about or stick to boots. And it pronably goes without saying, but you'll definitely regret wearing heels.
Do: Mix new pieces with vintage finds. If you've ever considered thrifting, a festival is the perfect opportunity to start. A vintage fringed jacket worn with your new Mango mini will make sure you're in an outfit no one else is wearing.
Don't: Forget your sunglasses. Not just ideal for saving your eyes when you want to watch your favourite band in the blaring sun, they'll also hide a multitude of sins the next morning (ditto to face glitter).
The best festival fashion for summer 2024
House of Sunny Athena Faux-Leather Jacket
House of Sunny Athena Faux-Leather Jacket
Sizes available: XS-XL
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 14 days
Kate Moss and Sienna Miller made tassel jackets a festival staple. This fringed faux leather biker jacket by House of Sunny has a boxy, oversized silhouette with cool dropped shoulders and an asymmetric zip.
Free People Marigold Mini Dress
Free People Marigold Mini Dress
Sizes available: XS-XL
Colours available: Leopard print
Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100
Returns: Free within 30 days
If in doubt - a dress and chunky boots every time. Arguably always in fashion, leopard print is trending this summer and I love this mini dress for a festival. You could also style it with trainers or chunky sandals, just add an oversized leather jacket, stylish sunnies and you're ready to go.
New Look Gold Sequin Shorts
New Look Gold Sequin Shorts
Sizes available: UK 6-22
Colours available: Gold
Shipping: £2.99 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50
Returns: £1.99 within 28 days
I love these gold sequin shorts styled with a dark graphic tee, but they'd also look amazing with a bralet and oversized jacket at a sunny festival this summer.
GANNI Printed T-Shirt
GANNI Printed T-Shirt
Sizes available: XXS-4XL
Colours available: White
Shipping: £5 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £165
Returns: Free within 28 days
An easy go-to - wear this Ganni tee with distressed denim shorts and black cowboy boots for understated festival style.
Rixo Menno Silk Scarf
Rixo Menno Silk Scarf
Sizes available: One size
Colours available: Two floral prints
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 14 days
You probably know Rixo for their coveted floral dresses, but don't sleep on the accessories. The Menno silk scarf makes the perfect multipurpose piece - wear it in your hair or as a handkerchief top.
AllSaints Kai Mesh Crystal Embellished Maxi Dress
AllSaints Kai Mesh Crystal Embellished Maxi Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-16
Colours available: Black
Shipping: Free Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 28 days
I'm obsessed with AllSaints dresses, and if you like your festival 'fits to have a bit of sparkle, this AllSaints maxi shows just the right amount of skin. It looks amazing with an oversized leather gilet.
You can't go wrong with a lightweight parka in the British weather and this one is such a bargain from ASOS. Cut to a relaxed silhouette, it's hooded and crafted from a water resistant fabric - chuck it on as soon as the rain appears.
Dune Pardner Cowboy Boots
Dune Pardner Cowboy Boots
Sizes available: UK 3-8
Colours available: Black, Brown
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 14 days
Lean into the western trend with a pair of cowboy boots you can wear with literally everything. I love this real leather pair from Dune, which come in a classic mid-calf silhouette - and they're now on sale. They feature stitch detailing, a functional pull tab and a 6.5cm Cuban heel that's a comfortable as flats.
& Other Stories Smocked Mini Dress
& Other Stories Smocked Mini Dress
Sizes available: EUR 32-44
Colours available: Blue
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
Never underestimate the appeal of a mini dress you can pull on quickly and still look chic. Festival dressing can definitely be feminine and this floral dress comes in the ideal smock cut.
Mango Crochet Lurex Dress
Mango Crochet Lurex Dress
Sizes available: UK 8-14
Colours available: Silver
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 30 days
This Mango maxi hits the crochet and sheer trend in one. Made from a cotton-blend lurex fabric, it features an all-over open geometric pattern, long sleeves and a round neckline.
H&M Denim Shorts
H&M Denim Shorts
Sizes available: UK 4-22
Colours available: Blue, Black, White
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 28 days
Channel Sienna Miller in a double denim look with these popular shorts from H&M. Available in several different shades, they're just £15.99, and are cut with a regular waist in a slightly stretchy denim.
Reformation Myra Knit Top
Reformation Myra Knit Top
Sizes available: XS-XL
Colours available: Brown
Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100
Returns: £6 within 30 days
I'd love this bandeau top styled with denim cut offs, wide-leg trousers or even wide-leg jeans. You'll want to wear it long after the festival season.
Reiss Liliana Jumpsuit
Reiss Liliana Jumpsuit
Sizes available: UK 4-16, Regular & Petite
Colours available: Khaki
Shipping: £5.95 Next Day Delivery
Returns: £1.95 within 28 days
So, there are some obvious downsides to wearing a jumpsuit at a festival (one word: portaloos), but it would be totally worth it to look this effortlessly stylish. The chicest way to wear the cargo trend, throw it on with a pair of trainers or chunky boots and shades.
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
With its adjustable cross-body strap and slouchy style, Roka's Farringdon bag is festival perfection. Available in a whole collection of colours, it has just the right amount of space for your phone, lipstick, ID and other essentials, with multiple inside pockets. It's made from a weather-resistant Taslon, so it's super durable even in heavy rain.
& Other Stories Leather Cross Strap Sandals
& Other Stories Leather Cross Strap Sandals
Sizes available: UK 3-8
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
If the sun is out, these & Other Stories sandals are totally suitable for dancing or trekking from tent to tent. Made from real leather with a durable Polyurethane sole, they feature a platform and studded detail.
Dancing Leopard Zinnea Sequin Mini Skirt
Dancing Leopard Zinnea Sequin Mini Skirt
Sizes available: UK 6.18
Colours available: Multiple sequin blends
Shipping: £2.99 Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 14 days
Inspired by Ibiza, this sequin mini skirt was made for a weekend of dancing. Wear it with a white or go all out in an equally glitzy bikini top.
