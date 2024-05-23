Festival outfit inspiration: Your festival fashion guide for summer 2024

Dust off your dancing boots because festival season is almost here. Glastonbury is now just one month away, with Wilderness, Lost Village, Field Day, All Points East and many more still incoming.

You probably know the drill when it comes to British festival fashion - a waterproof and wellies always make the dress code, but equally, as anything goes there's no better place to go all out if you so wish.

With high street and designer brands offering styles that are just asking to be worn for a hedonistic, mud-filled weekend, I've found all of the best pieces to shop for a festival this summer.

Celebrity festival style

[L-R Gemma Chan, Sienna Miller, Poppy Delevingne, Alexa Chung]

The most viral outfit from last year's Glastonbury was awarded to Sienna Miller. The fairly simple ensemble of double denim and white cowboy boots was exactly what I'd expect from one of fashion's longest serving It-girls: effortless. Her jacket and shorts were by Self-Portrait and you can shop similar boots all over the high street.

As one of the biggest trends of the summer, crochet dominated the 2023 festival season, and Poppy Delevingne looked gorgeous in her striped crochet mini dress with bright fluro detail from Nobody's Child.

Wax jackets are forever a festival staple and none are more iconic than Barbour's. From Alexa Chung's longstanding penchant for the British brand to both Gemma Chan and Lily James stepping out in them last year, they're a failsafe fashion piece. Speaking of Alexa Chung, I had to include this metallic mini dress look that's so easy to replicate.

Festival dos and don'ts I've learnt over the years

Do: Take layers. The British weather can change very quickly, so anything you can chuck on and off quickly depending on the sun and rain will be a lifesaver. Think mini dresses, lightweight jumpers and packable rain jackets.

Don't: Buy a brand new pair of trainers for the occasion. If you're lucky enough to avoid the mud and rain, they'll probably still get ruined in a dust bath as soon as you go near a stage. Bring an old pair you don't care about or stick to boots. And it pronably goes without saying, but you'll definitely regret wearing heels.

Do: Mix new pieces with vintage finds. If you've ever considered thrifting, a festival is the perfect opportunity to start. A vintage fringed jacket worn with your new Mango mini will make sure you're in an outfit no one else is wearing.

Don't: Forget your sunglasses. Not just ideal for saving your eyes when you want to watch your favourite band in the blaring sun, they'll also hide a multitude of sins the next morning (ditto to face glitter).

The best festival fashion for summer 2024

