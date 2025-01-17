Maura Higgins’ secret to clear skin is a £10 cleanser and I’m giving it a go

The first time I saw her on Love Island I said: ‘Wow, that girl is pretty.’ But it wasn’t till Maura Higgins went into the I’m A Celeb jungle that I noticed what beautiful skin she has. Without her makeup - and even after sleeping out in the wilderness she looked amazing! So what’s her secret?

I did a bit of digging and found out that the star has shared on TikTok that she swears by CeraVe’s cleansers - in fact, she credits them for helping clear up hormonal skin problems she struggled with in 2023.

Although Maura didn’t specify exactly which cleanser from CeraVe’s range she used, it would be a fair assumption that since she was dealing with problem skin, she most likely would have chosen the brand’s Blemish Control Face Cleanser, which is currently 20% off at Amazon, and Sephora, meaning you can get it for £10.40.

If you’re not dealing with blemishes right now you might want to try the brand’s flagship Foaming Cleanser for Normal to Oily Skin. It's also in the sale for the same price. Bargain!

Maura - a natural beauty in the jungle - has credited CeraVe's cleansers for her clear skin

What’s the deal with CeraVe cleansers?

CeraVe is a brand that keeps popping up everywhere on TikTok - beauty influencers just love it. So what’s all the fuss about? One USP is that their products are developed with dermatologists, and they’re suitable for sensitive skin. Their cleansers are free from harsh ingredients like sulfates, which can strip the skin's natural moisture.

Another standout feature is the inclusion of ceramides - lipids that help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier, which is crucial for keeping skin hydrated and healthy. If you’re scratching your head at the mention of the word “lipids”, these are naturally occurring molecules that play several important roles in the body.

The cleansers flagged above also contain hyaluronic acid, which attracts moisture, and niacinamide, known for soothing the skin and reducing redness. They’re also formulated to be non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog pores, making them suitable for acne-prone and oily skin types.

CeraVe Blemish Control Face Cleanser with 2% Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide © CeraVe

What are verified shoppers saying about the CeraVe cleansers?

All of the above sounds great, but what are the reviews like? Well, they’re pretty glowing. The flagship Foaming Cleanser has an impressive 75% five-star rating based on over 79K positive reviews. The more niche Blemish Control Cleanser, meanwhile, has an even better 78% five-star rating based on 16K positive reviews. It’s also a number 1 best seller in the Cleansing Gels Foams category.

I have been shopping Amazon for a living for the past four years so you can trust me that the ratings don’t get much better than that!

The reviews are full of words like “amazing”, “brilliant” and “works wonders”. The general consensus is that the Foaming Cleanser is a great choice if you’re not dealing with anything more than the occasional breakout, the Blemish Control Cleanser is great for tackling more problem skin, including menopausal skin problems.

Says one reviewer: “It works really well on my matured 47-year-old skin without causing any allergic reactions. Finally, my face is not full of white and red spots (menopausal sweating was causing havoc!) and I'm so happy!”

Adds another: “I found this on the high street when I was desperately looking for something to help clear a menopause breakout! It got rid of the spots I had and has kept my skin clear since. I had been getting spots on my chest but this has stopped those too. I use it in the morning every day and I don’t think I can be without it now. Definitely recommended!”

CeraVe Foaming Cleanser © CeraVe

This shopper has tried both. Their verdict? “The Blemish Control cleanser is the second CeraVe face wash I've tried, the first one was the Foam Cleanser. I suffer from acne around the jawline mostly so I thought I'd try this one. The foam cleanser helped but I'd still get breakouts every so often. This blemish control one has done the job so far, I've not had any further breakouts since using this one so it's great and I'm about to purchase my second bottle of this one.

“There's no scent, it keeps my skin hydrated. This bottle is slightly smaller but it's still great value for money for the quality of the product and it leaves my skin really soft. I'd definitely recommend it to everyone.”

Another shopper had a specific reason for choosing the blemish control facewash over the others. “I noticed this had 2% salicylic acid which is what made me want to get it as I’d seen a lot of people mentioning it as part of their skincare routine when doing some research on the topic. The addition of niacinamide is a bonus too - it's supposed to help soothe the skin and helps maintain the skin's natural barrier, which is crucial when dealing with blemishes.”

The Foaming Cleanser has plenty of fans too. On shopper dubs it an “amazing cleanser and has cleared up my post-menopausal problem skin. Highly recommend”.

Are there any negative reviews? There were a small number of shoppers who said it either didn’t suit their skin or they reacted to it or just didn’t get the results they were hoping for in terms of their skin looking clearer. This was a total of 448 reviews in a pool of 79,000 though, to put it in perspective - and mixed in with those reviews were shoppers complaining about products arriving damaged, which they had to return - more of a delivery issue than an issue with the product itself.

There was nothing in the negative reviews that surprised me. No product is a miracle solution for 100% of people, and it’s always important to patch-test any new addition to your skincare routine.

I’m keen to give this cleanser a try while it’s on sale - if it helps Maura get her healthy glowing skin, it’s worth a try - especially at this price - wouldn’t you agree?