Lisa Snowdon's 'gorgeous' crochet dress is just the thing for over 40s to embrace the trend

Crochet is always a trend come summer and Lisa Snowdon's latest This Morning fashion segment just proved it's a look for everyone, whatever your age and shape.

Broadcasting from Croydon, or Costa Del Croydon as hosts Andi Peters and Emma Willis kept referring to it, Lisa showcased some of the best crochet pieces on the high street - including the one she wore, a stunning crochet dress from Next.

The presenter wore a striped pink crochet dress while appearing on This Morning.

Lisa's dress is a £62 Crochet Maxi Dress from Lipsy at Next.

Wearing the Lipsy Peach Pink Summer Crochet Knitted Dress, Lisa teamed her maxi with a pair of heels and left the accessories to a minimum.

The flattering crochet dress featured subtle stripes in pinks, peaches and creams with metallic elements running through the thread. "I love all these kinds of golds and shimmers and pinks running through it," she told viewers.

Earlier in the programme, Emma had remarked on how "gorgeous" Lisa's dress, with Andi calling it "stunning."

The dress, priced at £62, is available in sizes 8 - 18 and is so perfect for the current heatwave. Crochet is surprisingly breathable, thanks to the open weave, and the sort of piece to throw on whatever the occasion. As Lisa said: "There’s so many different ways to wear it whether in the city, the beach, whatever your age, whatever your shape."

As someone who is in her 40s, I could see myself wearing this dress. It's figure hugging without being tight, and the straps allow plenty of room for a bra - essential for me. I love the ombre style shading too, and pinks and peaches are super flattering and anti-ageing, adding a rosy hue to the skin.

Lisa's crochet styling tips

Lisa also gave her tips on other ways to wear crochet, bringing out models to showcase the versatility of the fabric.

Lisa started with a crochet maxi dress that has a "longer sleeve, if you don’t like having your arms out". Her tip was to up the ante of the dress by making it elegant with gold accessories and a clutch.

The second outfit featured a crochet co-ord which Lisa was a big fan of. "I always say co-ords are the way forward, 'cos you’ve got a one outfit sorted, easy breezy in the morning."

She gave ideas on how to make the French Connection Crochet Top and Skirt work in the winter too; by wearing the top with jeans and boots, and adding a chunky knit and longline boots to the skirt for cool cold-weather dressing.

Another of Lisa's ideas? Crochet top and matching crochet trousers. Dressing the model in a Michelle Keegan x Very top and trousers, this outfit was Lisa's beach club-ready look, thanks to the subtle sequins running through the knit. "You need waft around with a pina colada in that," she said. Couldn't agree more, Lisa!