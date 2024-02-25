Meghan Markle rocks skinny jeans and ballet flats for top secret dinner date

If you were hoping skinny jeans were never going to make a comeback, forget it. Meghan Markle stepped out in Studio City, California over the weekend and single-handedly brought skinny jeans back onto our radar.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, attended a dinner date with Terry Wood, executive vice president at Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions on Thursday evening. It's not known why Meghan was dining with the former Netflix aficionado, who was hired by Oprah in 2018.

Keeping to her usual sartorial synergy of preppy dressing and muted tones, Meghan slipped into a 'Mini Toujours Sweater' from La Linge and dark skinny jeans from Anine Bing.

© AKGS Meghan Markle rocked skinny jeans and a soft knit sweater as she left a business dinner with the Executive Producer of Oprah

If skinny jeans weren't too much of a rewind to the 2010s, the Duchess also paired her look with 'Metallic Grey Leather CC Cap Toe Ballet Flats' from Chanel, ensuring her look was en pointe as she made a subtle nod to the trending balletcore aesthetic.

The raven-haired beauty wore her tumbling brunette locks effortlessly tucked into her sweater, and teamed her relaxed evening wear with a fresh-faced beauty look. She carried an oversized 'Bellechasse Biaude PM Bag' from Goyard in a moody gray colourway.

Royal style watchers have long declared Meghan as the 'queen of casual', and her glamorous gray attire was no exception.

Flocking to share their thoughts on her off-duty look via Instagram account @royalfashionpolice, one fan penned: "Perfect. Very chic. Adore the jeans and the flats. When casual meets elegance and one can never let go of this perfect match."

© Karwai Tang It's not the first time the Duchess of Sussex has rocked skinny jeans

A second added: "These pants are working well for her, the slimmer fit and high waist is flattering to her and really elongates her legs."

A third fan agreed: "Meghan does casual looks so well. And this is a reminder that skinny jeans will never really go out of fashion - such a good look for a leggy petite like Meghan."

© Karwai Tang The Duchess was seen wearing skinny jeans in Whistler, Canada this month

Meghan's sartorial identity has no doubt shifted since she and Prince Harry stepped away from royal duties in 2021.

© Getty The Duchess' style has shifted since her royal days

The Duchess has done away with her marvelous millinery, tailored coat dresses and modest midi skirts in favor of an unmistakably elegant, refined style that better reflects her quietly luxurious lifestyle in coastal Montecito.