Sheridan Smith's leg-lengthening denim mini dress is so chic and on sale

The weather is definitely taking a cooler turn and I for one know this is the time I turn to my transitional staples to bridge the gap between peak summer wear and cosier pieces. And Sheridan Smith's latest outfit is yet another reminder than the denim dress, that innocuous little piece of denim, is just about perfect for the intermittent weather. Appearing on This Morning to promote her new ITV drama, I Fought The Law, which premieres this Sunday, August 31, the award-winning actress wore a chic smart casual outfit that is so spot on I had to track it down.

With the weather taking a cooler turn, this is where denim dresses come into their own. As easy to style as their jean counterparts, Sheridan's denim mini is both flirty and casual, bridging the gap between laidback and luxe.

AT A GLANCE Sheridan Smith stars in the ITV drama, I Fought The Law.

The Gavin & Stacey actress wore the Aligne Kimber Denim Mini Dress,

The dress has a chic, boxy fit and collarless design.

The 44-year-old actress styled the Aligne Kimber Mini Denim Dress with two simple accessories, elevating it from an everyday piece to something a little more chic.

© Shutterstock Sheridan Smith with Ann Ming, who she portrays in the new ITV drama

With its vintage aesthetic, the Aligne denim mini dress feels fresher than a classic denim shift, with its tiered A-line shape and short, wide fitting sleeves. Note the collarless design, boxy fit and pockets for a fresh take on a denim mini; this isn't your average dress, it's the details that up the ante on the classic piece, making it both flattering and super easy to wear.

EXACT MATCH: Aligne Kimber Mini Denim Dress © Aligne £94.99 (save 18%) at Aligne

To me, it has an 80s-feel to it, without veering into the fancy dress territory, and is currently available in sizes 4 - 22, reduced from £110 to £94.99.

Sheridan added a pair of sparkling hoop earrings and black and white striped heels for her morning show appearance.

Sheridan's denim dress - how to style it

As stylist Jess Richardson told HELLO!: "An A-line mini is universally flattering, as they elongate the legs." Jess suggests that while a mini dress might seem too revealing for some, choose one with sleeves or a more covered up top half to balance out the shorter hem.

And while heels are a great option, for those of us who are heel-haters (including me), try a loafer, a Mary Jane (red looks great with denim) or a small block heel if you need a little height.

Come autumn, you can swap anything summery for a knee high boot, an ankle boot or a loafer with socks. It's giving effortless Parisian chic, non?

Sheridan's dress - high street alternatives

As denim dresses are coming into their own, there's plenty of more affordable denim mini dresses available on the high street that have the same aesthetic as Sheridan's. One of the best is River Island's Short Sleeve Denim Mini Dress, priced at £52 and has a dropped waist with pleated skirt - very 90s.

M&S has a sleeveless version, which I think would be autumnal-appropriate too. Simply layer over a lightweight knit, or a roll neck. And if a mini dress feels too short for your comfort zone, follow the same principles with a midi denim dress. This Baukjen Denim Midi has a dropped waist, like Sheridan's, and is collarless with a longer midi t0 maxi hemline.