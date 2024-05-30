Striped dresses are trending for summer: 8 best styles to shop now

Striped dresses are having a real moment - and this is definitely one trend you’ll want to jump on, trust me!

Let me explain - first of all, stripes are a classic style staple, which means you can bring out your striped dresses season after season without worrying about them going out of fashion. All you need to do is switch up your accessories to update your look. They’re a great choice for any occasion - be it a summer wedding or soiree or even the daily commute to the office.

Then there’s the clever optical illusion that wearing stripes creates - horizontal stripes can add structure to an outfit while vertical stripes create an elongated effect, making the wearer appear taller and slimmer. Why? Because vertical lines draw the eye up and down rather than across. Clever, right?

Plus there are so many variations - chunky colour block stripes, thin demure stripes in pastel hues or full-on rainbow colours - there’s a take on the trend to suit every taste going.

How to style a striped dress - according to the celebrities

It’s no wonder we’ve seen so many celebrities stepping out in striped dresses lately - the Duchess of Sussex, Amanda Holden, Chrissy Teigen; even Anna Wintour has embraced the trend.

© Getty Stars in stripes: Chrissy Teigen, Amanda Holden and Anna Wintour have all been rocking the trend in the past month

If you want to follow their lead, keep scrolling because we’ve searched high and low for the best striped dresses you can buy online right now.

How we chose the best striped dresses

New-in: Everything you’ll find in this edit is from the just-dropped summer collections because your wardrobe deserves nothing less.

Length: Maxi to mini and everywhere in between, I tried to find dresses in every possible length.

Price: There are so many stylish striped dresses on the high street right now, and I've picked out styles in a number of price brackets, starting from as little as £12, to suit every budget

Stripe styles: Whether you want a show-stopping bright striped dress to stand out, a classic monochrome number or a demure striped dress in muted tones, you'll find it here. A dress for every occasion, from office outfits to party wear and beach cover-ups.

1/ 9 H&M Striped Rib Knit dress View offer Sizes: XS to XXL Colours: White & Black Striped, Light Beige, Green Marl Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend Returns: Within 28 days This calf-length, sleeveless black-and-wite H&M striped dress in a soft rib knit with a deep, round neckline and a straight hem is one of the brand's most popular summer styles, with several shoppers saying they bought it in every colour going. It scores an impressive 4.8 stars out of five with shoppers.

2/ 9 Amazon Striped Short Sleeved T-Shirt Dress Sizes: M-XL Colours: Black & White Stripes, Blue & White Stripes Shipping: Free with Amazon Prime

Returns: Within 28 days The great thing about this blue and white striped dress is that it's extremely versatile - shoppers wore it on a number of different occasions - from picnics to the office. It's made of super soft breathable cotton - and it has pockets, which makes it an instant winner in my eyes!

3/ 9 Ro & Zo Knitted Ribbed Striped Midaxi Bodycon Dress Sizes: 8-18 Colours: Blue & White Stripes Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60 Returns: Free within 35 days This blue and white striped dress has plenty of va-va-voom. It's a slinky knitted bodycon dress from Ro&Zo via M&S which features a classic round neck, streamlined slim fit and an elegant midaxi length. I absolutely love the split in the hem - which allows for ease of movement.

4/ 9 New Look Red Stripe Cotton T-Shirt Mini Dress Sizes: 6-22 Colours: Red & White Stripes, Black & White Stripes Shipping: £2.99 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50 Returns: £1.99 within 28 days Is this not the bargain of the summer? New Look's striped t-shirt dress is a comfy wardrobe staple that you'll re-wear year after year. It's great paired with trainers and some oversized sunglasses.

5/ 9 Zara Striped Linen Blend Midi Dress View offer Sizes: XS to XL Colour: Black & White Stripes Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50 Returns: £1.95 within 30 days If you're looking for something a bit more elegant than casual, this Zara striped dress is a good option. Made of a blend of linen and cotton, it's a collared dress with turn-up short sleeves with buttoned tabs. The belt gives it a lovely silhouette.

6/ 9 Joules Francesca Blue Printed Tie Waist Shirt Dress View offer Sizes: 6-26 Colours: Blue & Pink Stripes Shipping: £4.95 Returns: Within 28 days Look closely at this chic Joules striped stress and you'll see that as well as the blue vertical stripes, it also features delicate pink stripes too - so pretty! Fave features: It has a drawcord waist tie for a flattering fit and pockets.

7/ 9 Boden Emma Striped Tiered Jersey Midi Dress Sizes: 10-18 Colours: Red & White Stripes Delivery: Free over £50 Returns: Within 30 days Boden's red and white striped midi dress - available through John Lewis - is just so wearable. The flared hem makes it stand out and the colour is lovely for summer and suits all skin shades.

8/ 9 Boohoo Striped Fitted Pink Shirt Dress Sizes: S-XL Colours: Pink Striped Shipping: £3.99 for standard delivery Returns: Within 28 days Want a pink striped dress? This mini shirt dress from Boohoo is extremely cute! The fitted shape is extremely flattering - and it has a clever hidden tie at the back so you can sinch it in at the waist. It would be super glam dressed up with heels or more casual with trainers. Super versatile.