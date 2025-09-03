I predict Lorraine Kelly's denim dress will sell out - it's that good for autumn

Lorraine Kelly is back on our screens after a summer break and her regular viewers were thrilled to see the Scottish TV presenter back where she belongs. Also thrilled were her fashion fans, who were all asking where Lorraine Kelly's denim dress was from, worn on Tuesday's show. And savvy Lorraine gave viewers what they want by revealing that her ageless, timeless denim dress was a high street buy that's on sale.

Lorraine's denim dress is a classic denim midi dress from Karen Millen. I can see why fans call it "flattering" and "amazing", as it's a simple shirt dress shape that nips in in all the right places with the added bonus of being made from stretch material. Comfort is key, after all.

AT A GLANCE Lorraine Kelly wore a denim midi dress on Tuesday's edition of Lorraine.

We tracked down Lorraine's dress at Karen Millen

Denim dresses are always on trend, branded a "faithful staple" by HELLO!'s Leanne Bayley.

The dress, called the Stretch Denim Tab Belt Detail Midi Dress, is a slightly structured shirt shape with sharp, pointed collar, a lightly flared skirt and dart detailing.

© Instagram Lorraine's denim midi is a flattering fan favourite

The tab belt middle sets it apart, adding a little hardware to cinch in the waist. It's adjustable, so you can make it as tight or loose is as comfortable for you. The dark, indigo wash is ideal for this time of year, as we ease into autumn. The darker hue makes it instantly smarter, but is a playful dress with its flirty silhouette

EXACT MATCH: Karen Millen Stretch Denim Tab Belt Detail Midi Dress © Karen Millen £104.30 (save 30%) at Karen Millen

Lorraine's love of a denim dress - the 65-year-old wears them often on the ITV morning show - is proof that, whatever your age, a denim dress is a great choice. They're comfortable (I am forever wearing my Aligne Denim Dress as it's so comfy yet makes an impact) and cool, ideal if you're not sure you can give up your jeans or denim shorts.

Styled by Bronagh Webster, the grandmother's dress is a good, solid choice because of its flattering details, and did I mention it's on sale. Currently reduced to £104.30, it has 30% off and is available in sizes 6 - 16. You can also find it in the petite section, created for women 5ft3 and under, and plus size, in sizes 18 - 24.

To find a denim dress that suits you, it might be worth shopping around. For more inspiration, shop our best of edit of the trending denim dresses on the high street, chosen for their flattering fits and classic silhouettes.

If the pricepoint of Lorraine's is a touch high, you'll find similar versions for less if you shop the high street. This V by Very Denim Dress, £31.50, is a close match to Lorraine's, with a pulled in waist detail. I also love this somewhat more smarter Next denim shirt dress, £47 and a very similar style to Lorraine's.

This isn't the first time Lorraine has dipped her toe in the trend of a denim dress.

© Instagram/makeupcouk We loved Lorraine's denim dress on her ITV show

The Scottish TV presenter wore a River Island dress earlier in the year. Lorraine has a knack for finding the most flattering and versatile dresses, and her previous denim shirt dress is just that. It was structured, smarted in hue and midi in length but just as easy to wear. The £56 dress promptly sold out after Lorraine wore it on her morning show, but the brand has restocked it recently in all sizes, from 6 - 18.

How to style a denim dress

I treat a denim dress as I would a pair of jeans; it can be both smart and casual, cool yet classic. Lorraine's styling of her denim dress is a timeless way to dress a denim midi up. With her nude, pointed court shoes it gives the illusion of a more tailored, office appropriate dress, but if you were to swap the heels for a pair of flat loafers or Mary Jane shoes, you've got a cool, street style worthy look.

Come autumn, knee high boots and a denim dress are a great pairing, or wear with ankle boots and a pair of tights during peak winter. You can of course wear a denim dress with trainers, casual flats or sandals, if the weather is playing ball.