Princess Beatrice’s high street shirt is going viral - now I need it too
Princess Beatrice wore ME+EM and Zara to attend an event with her sister Princess Eugenie last week

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the premiere screening of "James Blunt: One Brit Wonder" at Picturehouse Central on December 6, 2023 in London, England. © Sama Kai/Dave Benett/WireImage
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonDigital Luxe & Commerce Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice has been making waves in the fashion world lately and her latest look is another win - and it's all from the high street. Last week, the royal was pictured at the Hidden Threads: Fake Fashion – A Human Rights Scandal event, hosted by her sister Princess Eugenie, wearing an effortlessly chic ensemble. The niece of King Charles opted for a navy blue Broderie shirt from ME+EM paired with a matching A-line midi skirt from Zara. She completed the look with a pair of Maje 'slippers', proving once again that royal style doesn't have to come with a royal price tag.

Princess Beatrice facing eugenie holding bags at event© @princesseugenie
Princess Beatrice attended her sister's event in a ME+EM shirt and Zara skirt

Made from pure cotton with a luxe and very feminine cut, the ME+EM shirt is an investment piece for your wardrobe. Lightweight and breathable, it features Broderie trim inserts down the front and through the full-length sleeves, which finish with lace cuffs. Retailing for £150, I love the navy hue but it's also available in classic white in every size.

ME+EM Cotton Broderie Detail Straight Shirt

ME+EM shirt

£150 at ME+EM

$275 at ME+EM US

If your size is sold out and you're shopping specifically for a navy shirt, Boden has this similar style with chic picot-trimmed pleats. It's made from a super soft Tencel-cotton blend and retails for £69 or $99 in the States.

Boden Picot Trim Jersey Shirt

Boden Navy Shirt

£69 at Boden

$99 at Boden US

Alternatively, Jaegar has the Geo Lace Popover Top available for £89 at M&S. Fully lined with sheer detail, it looks amazing styled with white tailored trousers. Or head to Hush where you'll find this top-rated Chiffon Ruffle Blouse - a semi sheer style with soft ruffles.

Last week, Beatrice also attended a UN event in New York, looking stylish in a Self-Portrait dress in one of the most classic autumnal prints - gingham. The designer piece featured a pussybow neckline, belted waist, and four utility pockets.

View post on Instagram
 

She accessorised with simple gold earrings and her hair styled in a soft blowdry. "Gingham is always big news in the 'ber' months, and we've seen the traditional print all over catwalks this year," says Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor. "The chocolate-toned tone of Beatrice's frock went magnificently with the royal's trademark auburn tresses, too." 

