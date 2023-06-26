Zara Tindall’s ‘perfect’ cheap mascara is in the Amazon sale for £8.50 - hurry!

There’s only one thing we love better than a beauty bargain, and that’s a royal beauty bargain! If you’re with us, then you’ll be wanting to add this absolute gem to basket right away. We’ve uncovered the exact mascara Zara Tindall uses and it’s in the Amazon sale right now.

We interviewed Alista Ristevski, one of Zara’s hair and makeup artists, to find out which products she uses on Princess Anne’s daughter, and one of the standout products from our chat was L’Oréal Paris’ Telescopic Mascara.

At the time of the interview, the mascara was £10, which is still a great price, but it’s currently up for grabs in the Amazon sale for only £8.50. So it’s a great time to snap one up if you want to give it a try.

Alista’s verdict? "The cheapest thing I have in my makeup kit is my L’Oréal Paris Telescopic £10 mascara. And I honestly can’t live without,” she told us. “The perfect eye wand and the texture of the mascara is perfect. It’s not too thick and it’s great for volume and I can build up the product as I wish. Also easy to remove."

Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce is a fan of the royal-loved mascara. "I love mascara and I'm not loyal to one particular brand, but the L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Mascara is one I reach for time and time again. It just gives such precise application - which is great when I'm busy and don't want to spend ages combing mascara through my lashes. I'm lucky that I have quite good natural lashes, but the lengthening on this mascara is unreal - they actually look a bit like false lashes. I'm not usually a fan of a flat brush like this one, but it works really well on the lower lashes, which I love to accentuate. I will say that the wand is a bit of a pain to get back into the tube though, but other than that, it's great."



Amazon reviewers love it just as much - the product has an impressive 70% five-star rating and it has just short of 6.5k positive reviews on the shopping portal.

It’s also available at Boots for £8.79, and it’s been equally as well received there, with 1592 positive reviews. Shoppers have it the thumbs up for quality, value for money, application and appearance.

© Mark Cuthbert Zara Tindall, pictured arriving at the King's Coronation, always looks flawless at public events

Says one reviewer: “I've used many brands of mascara over the years but have to say that I always end up going back to L'oreal. This mascara is wonderful, the brush ensures that the mascara goes on evenly and it separates the lashes thereby eliminating the "clump" effect!

“It does not smudge or run but comes off very easily at the end of the day. In all, I have now made the conscious decision that I will stick to what is best.. And that is definitely the telescopic mascara by L’Oreal.”

Alista uses the mascara for occasion makeup - "For major events I tend to lean into soft glam, highlighting features whether it is soft pink cheeks or darker eyes," she told us.

If you want to find out more about Zara’s makeup products, including the clean girl foundation Alista swears by for special occasions, you can read the full interview here.

And it’s not just Zara rocking a beauty bargain. So many famous faces love cheap beauty products, from Hailey Beiber to Mrs Hinch. Take a look at the stars who love affordable beauty products in the list below:

More famous faces who love affordable beauty products:

Hayley Bieber: Weleda Skin Food moisturiser Hailey Bieber: Weleda Skin Food Weleda Skin Food moisturiser Hailey says: “The goal for me is always really hydrated, nourished, dewy, glowy, yummy, glazed skin, and the way I get that is by layering products. I like to get a richer heavier cream and put that in some spots where I get more dry and I want a little more sheen and highlight under the makeup. I’ve had a lot of makeup artists use it on me and I love it.” Other celeb fans: Victoria Beckham: "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product." Julia Roberts: "I put [Weleda Skin Food] all over my body. It's really simple and inexpensive." Adele: "I use it all the time, especially when I'm singing because my hands get dry. It sinks in immediately, and it's not greasy." Brooke Shields: "I love Weleda Skin Food. It's one of those things that you can use on your face, your body, your hands - it's a great all-around product." Weleda Skin Food is a great product for dry skin thanks to its blend of gentle viola tricolour, calendula and chamomile, in a rich base of pure plant oils. It’s certified natural and organic, and one sells every 11 seconds and has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

£10 AT AMAZON

Mrs Hinch: Garnier Natural Bronzer tanning drops Garnier Natural Bronzer tanning drops Mrs Hinch says: "These are a ten out of ten." The cleanfluencer also used a makeup wipe over her skin to reveal her makeup-free radiant glow after using them. The Garnier drops can be used alone or mixed in with a moisturiser to create a natural but bronzed glow. The formula is buildable for creating a gradual tan, and is enriched with hyaluronic acid and coconut water to keep skin feeling fresh while giving a streak-free glow.

£9.50 AT AMAZON

Jennifer Aniston: Aveeno moisturiser Jennifer Aniston: Aveeno daily moisturising body lotion Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion Jennifer says: "I think it's because my mom told me to start moisturising when I turned 15, I've been using Aveeno since I was a teenager."

Other celebrity fans of Aveeno: Jessica Alba Gwyneth Paltrow Zoe Saldana Jen’s fave daily moisturiser is currently a trending product at Lookfantastic - it’s deeply moisturising and it’s great for sensitive skin since it’s unscented. It’s blended with Prebiotic Colloidal Oatmeal, and harmonises with your skin’s natural microbiome, ensuring that its entire surface is balanced and never stripped of essential goodness.

£7.79 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

Frankie Bridge: Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Other celebrity fans: As Frankie got ready for the BAFTAs, eagle-eyed beauty fans spotted a tube of Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré on her dressing table. The moisturiser by French pharmacy brand Embryolisse is so popular one tube is said to sell every 13 seconds. Enriched with essential fatty acids and vitamins, the clever formula is light in texture but super nourishing on any areas of dryness. Your skin will instantly feel plumped, soothed and hydrated. Plus, it also works to protect your complexion from environmental aggressors. £8.49 (WAS £10.40) AT AMAZON

Maya Jama: Bio-Oil Jama Maya: Bio-Oil Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Maya says: "I’ve been using Bio-Oil for years. In my house, my mum always had it for stretch marks or scars and things like that. Straight after the shower, if you’re a little bit damp and you put it on, in my mind it locks in moisture more. But I don’t know if that’s a fact! So yeah, Bio-Oil, I douse myself in that." Other celebrity fans: Kim Kardashian: "I love Bio-Oil. It's cheap, and it really works!" Natalie Portman: "I used Bio-Oil throughout my pregnancy and afterwards. It's a really affordable, effective way to prevent stretch marks and keep skin hydrated." Rochelle Humes: "I've been using Bio-Oil for years now, and I swear by it. It's great for keeping my skin hydrated and reducing the appearance of scars." Priyanka Chopra: "Bio-Oil has been a saviour in my life, especially with all the travelling that I do. It's really great for moisturising my skin and keeping it looking healthy." Kourtney Kardashian: "I'm obsessed with Bio-Oil. I use it all over my body after a shower, and it's amazing for keeping my skin soft and smooth." Bio-Oil was first designed to treat stretch marks and scars and continues to be very popular with pregnant women. But it also works wonders with hydrating dry skin, boosting elasticity and reducing hyperpigmentation.

£16.99 AT BOOTS

Kylie Minogue: Pond's Cold Cream Kylie Minogue: Pond's moisturising cream Pond's moisturising cold cream Kylie says: "It's really changed my skin. It's all I really use to look after my skin. It's such an old classic."

Other celebrity fans: Johanna Lumley: "I've used Pond's Cold Cream for years. It's the best makeup remover there is." Marilyn Monroe: "I always take off my makeup before I go to bed. I use Pond's Cold Cream." Audrey Hepburn: "I believe in using a simple product like Pond's Cold Cream. It's been around for so long, and it really works." Pond’s Cold Cream is not just a moisturiser - it’s a great makeup remover too. It’s a unique blend of mineral oil and water, which creates a rich and creamy texture that’s effective at removing makeup, dirt, and impurities from the skin. It’s particularly good for those with sensitive skin.

£6.40 AT AMAZON

Holly Willoughby: Plantur 21 longhair caffeine shampoo set Holly Willoughby: Plantur 21 shampoo Plantur 21 longhair caffeine shampoo set Holly’s trusted hair stylist Ciler Peksah writes on Holly’s website Wilde Moon: "This set contains a shampoo, conditioner and scalp serum to boost scalp health and hair growth. Just like we need a coffee to get us going in the morning, these caffeine hair products give your hair that much-needed oomph!" The Plantur collection includes caffeine as its active ingredient, supplying your hair roots with new energy to boost hair growth. The hardworking formula also includes essential micronutrients like biotin, magnesium, calcium and zinc to ensure healthy and strong hair roots.

£29.97 AT AMAZON

KEEP SHOPPING

Meghan Markle's fave mascara is in the Amazon sale - and you won't believe the price

Holly Willoughby doesn't wear fake tan but she does swear by this glowing body makeup

Princess Kate has a simple skincare beauty secret everyone can try - and it's so cheap