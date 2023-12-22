Suki Waterhouse shares pictures of dreamy babymoon in St Lucia with fiance Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse recently delighted her 3.8 million Instagram followers with a series of enchanting photos from her babymoon in St. Lucia.

Accompanied by her rumored fiancé, Robert Pattinson, Suki showcased the joys of her pregnancy journey in this tropical paradise.

The highlight of her social media update was a stunning photograph of the 31-year-old model and actress radiating maternal beauty in a cream-colored, floral-patterned bikini.

Her sandy blonde hair, styled in relaxed beach waves and complemented by face-framing bangs, flowed effortlessly.

© Instagram Suki Waterhouse's dreamy babymoon in St Lucia

A striking red and ivory scarf adorned her head, adding a touch of elegance to her beach look. Although Suki chose not to caption the post, her fans were quick to express their adoration and congratulations.

One follower, captivated by the image, commented, "Mother is actually mothering," playing on a popular expression to praise her maternal glow.

© Instagram Suki is reportedly engaged to Robert Pattinson

Another admirer wrote, "There's a baby in youuuuuu," followed by a trail of red heart emojis, adding, "Congratulations, that's so cool! And you look stunning as always."

Since Suki and Robert began dating in 2018, their relationship has been a blend of low-key moments and high-profile appearances. This trip to St. Lucia was no exception, offering a glimpse into their private world.

© Instagram Suki is expecting her first child

Throughout the babymoon, Suki's fashion choices shone as brightly as her personality. In one snapshot, she was seen in a casual yet chic ensemble featuring a white graphic T-shirt with an eye-catching orange print, draped with a patterned kimono-style jacket.

Her style was accentuated by glossy black-rimmed shades with a subtle red tint and a selection of trendy silver-toned jewelry, including necklaces and earrings, from the brand AGMES.

Another look that caught the eye was a playful mix of a red bandana print tube top and a black and white printed shorts and shirt co-ord.

© Instagram Suki's enjoying a babymoon in St Lucia

Capturing the outfit in a mirror selfie, Suki added a headscarf and a tan, woven tote bag, perfectly complementing the relaxed, tropical vibe.

But it wasn't just her outfits that captivated her followers. In another photo, Suki was a vision in a white dress adorned with large, vibrant flowers in yellow, red, and orange.

The dress's asymmetrical one-shoulder design, complete with a flowing sleeve, highlighted her artistic flair. She posed against a breathtaking sunset backdrop, with silhouetted clouds painting the sky.

© Instagram Suki's pregnancy glow

Suki's eye for beauty extended beyond fashion to the natural world. She shared a photo of the clear, turquoise sea peeking through lush green foliage, capturing the essence of St. Lucia's serene landscape.

Among the picturesque collection was an intriguing snapshot of a book titled "Funny Weather," resting casually on a table, perhaps hinting at her current reading choice or a reflection of her thoughts.

Suki and Robert's relationship, which started in 2018, has been a journey of discreet romance and mutual respect for privacy. The couple has navigated the public eye with grace, sharing select moments of their life together.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23 Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

The announcement of Suki's pregnancy was a highlight of the year. At the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City in November, she took to the stage, her presence as radiant as ever.

With a playful nod to her pregnancy, she told the audience, "I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on," as she gestured towards her growing baby bump.

Adding to the excitement, Suki was recently spotted in London sporting a Toi et Moi ring, fueling rumors of her engagement to Robert.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Dior Fall 2023

Neil Dutta, Managing Director of wedding and engagement ring specialists, Angelic Diamonds said: “Suki debuted a bespoke Toi et Moi engagement ring, worth £260,000 ($330,000).

“The ring features a 2.5ct princess-cut diamond alongside a 2.5ct pear-shaped diamond set on a diamond pavé platinum band.”

Commenting on the style, Neil Dutta said “Toi et Moi rings are ever-growing in popularity it’s a very modern choice of ring although the style dates back to the 1700’s. Originally from France, “Toi et Moi” means “you and me” in French, symbolising love and partnership through two stones.”

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.