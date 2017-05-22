How to honeymoon like Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Go on a luxury honeymoon like Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at these luxury properties

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are enjoying a romantic two-part honeymoon following their nuptials in Berkshire on Saturday. The newlyweds have pulled out all of the stops with trips to both French Polynesia and the Scottish Highlands, and while their luxurious getaway may seem out of budget, there are ways to enjoy a lavish honeymoon like the couple for less.

As the first part of their honeymoon Pippa and James are reported to be staying at Marlon Brando's luxury The Brando resort on the island of Tetiaroa, where they will be able to enjoy their own private plunge pool and stretch of beach from their luxury villa. However they could have had their very own private island had they discovered Fafarua Lodge on the atoll of Tikehau in French Polynesia.

This entire French Polynesian island is available to rent on Airbnb

Available to rent via Airbnb, visitors to the lodge have sole access to the island, which has similar white sandy beaches and stunning turquoise sea to that which Pippa and James will be enjoying. The three-bedroom Polynesian villa also offers catering from the dedicated staff on-site as well as a number of activities for guests to enjoy, such as kayaking, snorkelling or paddleboarding, with rates from £867 per night.

Alternatively they could have visited the other popular French Polynesian island of Bora Bora, where celebrity couples including Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter all honeymooned.

The stunning beach at Fafarua Lodge in French Polynesia

Pippa and James will end their honeymoon with a break at Affric Lodge, the luxurious mansion owned by the Matthews' family in the Scottish Highlands. And it appears the newlyweds may inspire a new honeymoon trend by travelling within the UK, as research from LateRooms.com discovered that half of Brits have or would consider going on honeymoon within the UK, with 45% stating that the Scottish Highlands would be their British destination of choice.

Honeymooners could hire out this Scottish castle for a fairytale getaway

If you don't have the £11,880 it would cost for a three-night stay at the Matthews' Glen Affric estate, you could look elsewhere and hire out your own castle for the night for a romantic end to your fairytale wedding. Dairsie Castle is located just a 15-minute drive from St Andrews and a 1 hour drive from Edinburgh, making it the perfect base should you wish to explore more of Scotland during your stay.

However there are also enough amenities at the £550 per night Airbnb property that you needn't leave if all you want to do is spend quality time away from it all on your honeymoon. As well as housing its own art gallery, the castle is set within six acres of land with a woodland walk to the River Eden, a walled garden and an orchard.

The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews would make another ideal honeymoon destination in Scotland; the five star hotel has previously played host to Prince William and Kate in October 2015, and overlooks the famous links golf courses, the stunning West Sands Beach and Scottish coastline.

